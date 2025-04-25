3 Netflix TV shows that are as uncomfortable to watch as they are gripping
Some of the best shows on Netflix can disturb for one reason or another – here are three that give you the shivers but are still unmissable
Television should be more than just a distraction. The idea of the box in the corner of the room that creates a background noise is nice but shouldn't we want more? Television should challenge us, it should educate us, it should show us things that we don't expect and force us to see things in a different way.
While there is a huge demand for ‘cozy’ television there are also a lot of people out there who want more. The good thing about this is that there are still a lot of shows out there that are happy to push boundaries and leave us on edge and uncomfortable.
Here are 3 examples of shows that grip us but at the same time leave us feeling a bit off.
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is director Ryan Murphy’s take on the serial killer genre. It focuses on the early 90s killings of 17 young men around the Milwaukee area and the eponymous man responsible.
The show brings us Dahmer’s childhood, his unstable home life, repressed sexuality, and the struggle to contain his urges. It also highlights the barely concealed issues seemingly ignored by parents, police, educators, and literally anyone who came into contact with him.
Well produced, directed and scripted, it brings the hard-to-watch life of one of America's most notorious serial killers to the screen in a way that's rarely been seen before. It deals well with Dahmer's history, while correctly not glamourising the actual physical killings – something that's not as easy as it sounds.
There's no doubt that the watch will leave you unsettled, but it's essential viewing nonetheless.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Fall
This 2013 serial killer story is based in Belfast and should be the very model of a simple, by-the-numbers police drama. However, it's far from that.
What you get are outstanding performances from Gillian Anderson, as a dedicated and yet troubled detective, and Jamie Dornan as a manipulative, intelligent, charming and seemingly ordinary killer, leaving the show miles ahead of peers in terms of tone and delivery.
The Fall is intriguing, leaving you with dichotic reactions to the killer. There is no doubt that he is both sadistic and psychotic, but due to the performance and Dornan's obvious good looks, it's hard to side against him. His actions leave you constantly uncomfortable and on edge, but you can't help but hope he escapes capture.
It's absolutely worth a watch... just be prepared.
Baby Reindeer
Without any kind of spoilers (important for a show like this), the multi-award winning Baby Reindeer is a true crime drama based on the real life experiences of UK comedian Richard Gadd, who also stars.
It's a story of obsession, abuse, loneliness and perceived masculinity, and was originally created by Gadd as his one man Edinburgh fringe show. Now it's one of the most viewed shows on all of the Netflix platforms, worldwide.
The word "problematic" is used a lot these days and in most cases incorrectly, but here we do have a case. The antagonist of the show, the stalker Martha, was outed very publicly (not least by her own appearance on a chat show) and Netflix and Gadd were both embroiled in a tricky legal battle she filed.
But despite this, there is no doubt that Baby Reindeer is one of the finest pieces of TV available on streaming services today. Even if you might need a stiff drink once you've finished it.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Strava takes aim at Garmin with a race-time prediction tool built for real runners
Performance Predictions offers dynamic, personalised estimates for 5K to marathon distances, and it’s live now for subscribers
By Matt Kollat
-
3 best Nintendo Switch games you've probably never heard of
Switch up your playtime with these underrated picks for Nintendo's superfine console
By Matt Tate
-
I can tell this new Netflix comedy series is going to have a sad twist
The Four Seasons will have light and shade
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix's most surprising 100%-rated sci-fi series returns with gorgeous trailer
Love Death + Robots is back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
This runaway Netflix no.1 hit shows reviews aren't everything
Ignore The Life List's Rotten Tomatoes score
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
You only have days to catch this sci-fi stunner - it's leaving Netflix soon
A Quiet Place: Part II is terrifying
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix might have the next The Last Of Us in huge new sci-fi trailer
The Eternaut looks awesome
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix finally gives us more details about upcoming sci-fi epic
Black Mirror's new season looks huge
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix to resurrect Tarantino classic for an unexpected sequel
Quentin Tarantino might even supply the script himself
By Rik Henderson
-
Did Netflix just reinvent Black Mirror as a comedy series?
Bad Thoughts looks unique
By Max Freeman-Mills