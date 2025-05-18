Forget The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal's unknown sci-fi movie is free to watch

Pedro Pascal is everywhere right now. But for good reason – he's superb. Many of you may be enthralled watching The Last of Us season 2 week by week, but there's a little-known sci-fi movie epic that he also stars in – which you can stream for free.

Prospect is a small-budget sci-fi flick that went to theatres in 2018 to little fanfare. But it's highly respected, with an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and despite low box-office income at the time, it's one of those post-release cult classics in the making.

While early last year Amazon Prime Video hosted the movie, as is the case among the best streaming services, the comings and goings mean it's no longer on that service in the UK. You can, however, watch Prospect for free on Tubi right now.

Prospect trailer

What's Prospect about?

Prospect is about a father and daughter who are on a mission to mine gems on a moon, but end up in trouble. One thing leads to another, they're forced to confront other prospectors, and the father is killed (as the trailer, above, makes clear – so no spoilers!).

That killer is Ezra, played by Pedro Pascal, which opens up a tricky relationship with the girl, Cee, played by Sophie Thatcher (and delivering young Sydney Sweeney vibes – she's since gone on to some major success projects and is a future star to be watched), and how unexpected trust is stretched to the limits.

I think my mention of The Last of Us is particularly relevant here, as while not precisely the same, there's a "Joel and Ellie" echo to some degree. Young girl finding her way, murderous father-like figure in the absence of real family, other parties out to get them – it's a familiar set of themes.

Where can I watch Prospect?

I'm not sure why Prospect went so under the radar for so many. Indie movies sometimes don't get the exposure they need. But the cast list alone in this one means, 7 years on, a latent success is due.

Being able to watch it is, of course, another part of the puzzle. Here in the UK it's not especially easy to get hold of on the best streaming services, without paying extra anyway. That's where Tubi, an ad-supported source, owned by Fox Corporation, comes in.

A generic Google search suggests that Prospect isn't available in the service, but I've found and watched it without the need for any of the best VPNs, as per the link above. Whether you're watching on phone, tablet, laptop, or casting to the big screen, it's up to you – and won't cost a penny.

It's interesting to see the history of Prospect, too, as the director, Chris Caldwell, made a short back in 2014 that paved the footsteps for the bigger-budget version to be made. I also get vibes of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding game, which released in 2019, so that unconnected overlap only adds to my surprise that it wasn't a bigger success – as it was so on trend.

If all that sounds appealing as a sci-fi supplement to your The Last of Us season 2 endeavours, then go check out Prospect on Tubi now. It doesn't disappoint and is just yet another Pedro Pascal being excellent moment that many of us are yet to witness.