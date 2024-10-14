New Fujifilm X-M5 might be the best bargain in mirrorless cameras

Whether you're a photography veteran, or simply looking for your first 'proper' camera after years of shot-snapping via a smartphone, everyone loves good value. Sure, you could drop a five-figure sum and walk away with a top-of-the-range body and some amazing glass, but that likely isn't an option for everyone.
If you're looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras without breaking the bank, the new Fujifilm X-M5 may well be worth your time. Complete with a killer spec sheet and a lightweight, compact design, this could be a great shout for a wide array of users.
Let's kick off with the physicality of this camera. Weighing just 355g, this is the lightest model in the Fujifilm X-series range. It's lighter than a lot of popular devices from rival brand's, too.
Inside, a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS sensor deals with image capture, while a subject detection autofocus algorithm uses the power of AI to detect moving objects like animals and cars. That should be pretty nifty, with a similar sounding performance to that of the Sony A6700.
On the top plate, users will also find the Film Simulation dial. Debuted on the Fujifilm X-T50, that offers quick access to a range of different colour profiles, designed to mimic the look of different film stocks.
Videographers are well catered-for here. 6.2K/30P recording is respectable enough headline figure, but that's not all. A VLOG mode on the camera automatically shoots in 9:16 format, combining with inbuilt digital image stabilisation and a built-in microphone for easy vlogging.
Perhaps the best bit about this camera is the price. At just £799 (approx. $1,000 / AU$1,500) for the body, this is a really respectable bit of kit for most people. For an extra £100 (approx. $130 / AU$195), you can snag it with the 15-45mm f3.5-5.6 kit lens, which is a solid setup for anyone looking to kick off their photographic journey.
Whether you fancy a first proper camera, don't fancy spending twice as much on the Fujifilm X1000VI, or just love great value in your setup, this is a camera worthy of your consideration. You'll be able to pick them up from the 14th of November.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
