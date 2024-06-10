iOS 18 introduces guest access to the Home app, and it's ideal for Airbnb owners

QUICK SUMMARY iOS 18 has introduced a guest access feature to the Home app, providing users with an effortless home entry experience. Users will be able to grant guests control of locks, garage doors, and security systems, and schedule individualised or time-based access to the home with smart locks. They will also be able to view Activity History for guests.

WWDC 2024, Apple's biggest conference of the year, is currently live. We're reporting in real time, bringing you the biggest software updates that are heading our way in the not too distant future. Whilst no hardware is expected, smart home fanatics will be pleased with iOS 18's new range of features, many of which are being introduced to the Home app.

One particular feature is the Home app's new guest access, providing an even more effortless home entry experience. The update is perfect for users who rent their homes out on Airbnb or often host family and friends, meaning they can control who enters their home remotely.

(Image credit: Apple)

With iOS 18, the Home app will provide users with convenient ways to grant guests control of locks, garage doors, and security systems. Users will also be able to schedule individualised or time-based access to the home with the best smart locks and view Activity History for guests.

Additionally, hands-free unlock with home keys allows users to instantly open supported entry locks as soon as they are six feet away from their door, for an even more effortless home entry experience.

iOS 18 is also making it easier for users to access, understand and make more informed decisions about their home electricity use. Eligible users will be able to easily view their electricity usage in the Home app’s Energy category when they connect their utility account.

Stay tuned to the WWDC 2024 live blog to keep an eye on all updates and releases.