Apple unveils an all new iPad Pro line-up – and it's got the all-new M4 chip!

Apple has just unveiled its all new iPad Pro line-up. That took place as part of a dedicated event where new iPad Air models were also revealed.

The most impressive spec right off the bat is the new M4 chip. That goes further than the MacBook range, even, with this marking the first appearance of that chip on a consumer device.

It has also gained a new display, called the Ultra Retina XDR. That's an OLED panel, with a revolutionary dual-OLED display technology helping to ensure proper colours and brightness. They call that Tandem OLED, and it is capable of up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Beyond that, it's the thinnest Apple product ever. There are two models – an 11-inch and a 13-inch model – with the two sitting just 5.3mm and 5.1mm thick. That's obscenely thin and should make for a really impressive experience in the hand.

The 11-inch model matches a slim figure with a lightweight design, too. It sits less than one pound in weight, making it effortless as a part of your everyday carry.

The two units come in two colours – Silver and Space Black. The 11-inch model starts at $999, while the new 13-inch variant will start from $1,299.

More to follow...