New iPad Air comes in two surprising new sizes – 11-inch and 13-inch

Quick Summary Apple has officially announced its new iPad Air, but has surprised many with a second device. We all expected a larger model – which we get in the form of a 13-inch device – but there's also a new 11-inch iPad Air, too.

Apple has announced a couple of new iPad Airs, which is a bit of a surprise considering we only expected the one.

There's the 13-inch model, which is aimed at users who want a larger screen size, but don't want to shell out for the large iPad Pro. And there's a new 11-inch version, too, which replaces the last version.

Both come with the M2 chip, which is the same as the last-gen iPad Pro models – so super speedy and stable. Apple claims it runs 50% faster than the previous generation.

There's also a new landscape 12-megapixel front facing camera too, which makes more sense in that aspect, especially when you're using the tablet as a laptop replacement.

The audio has been adjusted, as well, with landscape stereo audio to provide a wider soundstage when you're watching content while the iPads are held horizontally.

And finally, Wi-Fi 6E is on board now, for the best wireless internet performance. You can get a 5G Cellular model, too.

The new iPad Air models are available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, and start at $599 / £599 for the 11-inch 128GB version, $799 / £799 for the 13-inch.

They can each be ordered today for delivery next week.

Also available for order is the new Apple Pencil Pro. The upgraded stylus comes with a swathe of new features, including a new sensor inside the barrel that can change the on-screen actions when you rotate the device.

It works with the new iPad Air models, as well as Apple's new iPad Pros, so it's perhaps worth checking out if you plan to get one of the new tablets.

It costs $129 / £129, although the 2nd-gen and Pencil USB-C models are also compatible, so you have options.