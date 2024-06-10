Apple AirPods adds gesture control and personalised spatial audio for gaming

AirPods are getting some awesome software updates this autumn that will change how you chat with Siri, take calls, and play your favourite games on your iPhone.

With the new Siri Interactions, Apple AirPods Pro 2 users can now simply nod their heads to say "yes" or shake their heads to say "no," making it super easy to respond to Siri without saying a word.

Just a nod or a shake is all it takes to answer calls, manage messages, and handle notifications without speaking out loud – and to feel less awkward when interacting with Siri in public.

Another cool upcoming feature, Voice Isolation, will be coming to AirPods Pro to ensure your voice comes through loud and clear on calls.

AirPods Pro’s new Voice Isolation feature ensures crystal-clear sound during calls, even in the wind or noisy environments.

This feature, powered by the H2 chip’s machine learning, ensures that only your voice is heard, cutting out the background noise.

Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is also coming to AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, delivering unparalleled sound for gaming, music, and movies.

AirPods Pro also boasts the lowest audio latency for mobile gaming and improved voice quality when chatting with teammates.

