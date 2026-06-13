Homey's latest update lets ChatGPT build your smart home for you
Forget complicated automations
QUICK SUMMARY
Homey's latest update allows users to ask ChatGPT to control their devices, launch existing Flows and even create new automations using simple language commands.
The feature works across the entire Homey ecosystem, including Homey Cloud, Homey Pro and Homey Pro Mini, giving users a much simpler way to set up and control their smart home.
Homey has issued a new update that allows users to set up and control their smart home with ChatGPT. Whilst users could previously connect ChatGPT to Homey through the Homey MCP Server, the latest update means ChatGPT can now control devices, start existing Flows and even help create entirely new automations.
Previously, building a Flow meant manually piecing together automation logic card by card. Now, users can simply describe what they want to happen and let ChatGPT translate those instructions into something Homey can execute.
The new functionality works across the entire Homey ecosystem, including Homey Cloud, Homey Pro, Homey Pro Mini and self-hosted Homey Server installations.
The update arrives just weeks after Homey announced price increases for both the Homey Pro and Homey Pro Mini, so it's encouraging to see the company continuing to add meaningful new features alongside the higher pricing.
For users who prefer alternative AI platforms, Homey's existing MCP Server will continue to support services such as Claude. ChatGPT is simply being added as another way to interact with and manage your smart home rather than replacing existing options.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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