Disney+'s most eagerly-awaited new Marvel series also looks to be its most brutal

Quick Summary
Daredevil: Born Again clearly won't be for the faint of heart, if the first trailer is anything to go by.
The show will debut on Disney+ on 5 March 2025 and reunites Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin) in a new series that's seemingly even more brutal than the Netflix original.
The first main trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has appeared online and if it's anything to go by, this will be the most hard-hitting Marvel show yet.
Premiering on Disney+ on 5 March 2025, the series sees the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and his crime fighting alter ego Daredevil. He'll once again butt heads with Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin / Wilson Fisk, although it looks like things are going up a notch, even in comparison with the mature-rated original Netflix show.
There are plenty of bone-crunching moments in the trailer alone, hinting that the series won't be for the faint hearted. While we're thrilled to also see Jon Bernthal reprise his role as Frank Castle, AKA The Punisher.
If you've never watched the Hell's Kitchen collection of Marvel series, which originally streamed on Netflix and includes three seasons of Daredevil and one of The Punisher, you're very much advised to before tackling Born Again. It's a literal sequel so it'll be more than likely you'll need to know some of the back story.
While you're at it, check out Hawkeye too, if you haven't before. Both Cox and D'Onofrio appeared in episodes and you might need some of that information to hand as well.
All the original Daredevil, The Punisher and Hawkeye episodes are available on Disney+ to check out now (along with the superb Jessica Jones, which we can only pray will also return one day).
There will apparently be nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again to appear on the streaming service. Hopefully, this will be the kick up the backside the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to get back on track.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
One Samsung Galaxy S25 model will be missing from Galaxy Unpacked next week
Though we might still get a teaser
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Forget Meta's Project Orion, I tried Snap's sci-fi Spectacles and they blew my mind
Snap's fifth-gen smart glasses really opened my eyes – here are my thoughts
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Disney+ getting a massive upgrade that could change the way you watch
New feature will be especially great if your TV doesn't support Dolby Vision
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Love it or hate it – one of the biggest ever reality shows is to return
The Kardashians are coming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 obscure horror movies to stream on Netflix and Disney+
Fancy a fright tonight? Here are our three horror flick picks you might not have thought of before
By Brian Comber Published
-
5 most eagerly-anticipated shows coming to streaming in 2025
Want to know what to wishlist on your favourite streaming service? Here are five great choices.
By Brian Comber Published
-
Disney+s Marvel comeback starts here – the most eagerly-awaited new show is looking great
Could we get any more excited about this?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 essential Disney+ shows you never knew existed
Disney+ is great for Star Wars, Marvel and, of course, Disney's own content, but here are three TV shows you might not have known about
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 terrible Christmas movies that are so bad they're good – and where to stream them
No Christmas is complete without watching at least one of these cringe-worthy Christmas classics
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 best spy shows to stream after Day of the Jackal
Finished the superb first season of Day of the Jackal? Here are three great shows to try next
By Brian Comber Published