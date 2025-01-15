Disney+'s most eagerly-awaited new Marvel series also looks to be its most brutal

Quick Summary Daredevil: Born Again clearly won't be for the faint of heart, if the first trailer is anything to go by. The show will debut on Disney+ on 5 March 2025 and reunites Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin) in a new series that's seemingly even more brutal than the Netflix original.

The first main trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has appeared online and if it's anything to go by, this will be the most hard-hitting Marvel show yet.

Premiering on Disney+ on 5 March 2025, the series sees the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and his crime fighting alter ego Daredevil. He'll once again butt heads with Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin / Wilson Fisk, although it looks like things are going up a notch, even in comparison with the mature-rated original Netflix show.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

There are plenty of bone-crunching moments in the trailer alone, hinting that the series won't be for the faint hearted. While we're thrilled to also see Jon Bernthal reprise his role as Frank Castle, AKA The Punisher.

If you've never watched the Hell's Kitchen collection of Marvel series, which originally streamed on Netflix and includes three seasons of Daredevil and one of The Punisher, you're very much advised to before tackling Born Again. It's a literal sequel so it'll be more than likely you'll need to know some of the back story.

While you're at it, check out Hawkeye too, if you haven't before. Both Cox and D'Onofrio appeared in episodes and you might need some of that information to hand as well.

All the original Daredevil, The Punisher and Hawkeye episodes are available on Disney+ to check out now (along with the superb Jessica Jones, which we can only pray will also return one day).

There will apparently be nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again to appear on the streaming service. Hopefully, this will be the kick up the backside the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to get back on track.