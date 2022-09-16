Best fitness app subscription deals for September 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to get fit and healthy or just fancy switching up your workouts, we've found the best deals on popular fitness app subscriptions for 2022. From Fiit to Strava and beyond, we've not only collected the best paid-for fitness apps, but free options too.

The aftermath of the 2020 pandemic has resulted in many people preferring to workout from home rather than in the gym, which has caused the popularity of fitness apps to soar. If you’re looking for fitness inspiration or want to challenge yourself, fitness app subscriptions are a great way to unlock new workouts and start a new health journey. There are so many fitness apps on the market today tailored to specific workouts like yoga, running, HIIT and more.

Many fitness subscriptions require a monthly fee but there are tons of free apps available and you can always head to YouTube for free workout videos and tutorials. These apps are available to download on iOS and Android devices and can be streamed to your TV, laptop or tablet.

Below, we’ve found the best fitness app subscription deals for this month. Black Friday and New Years sales is where we typically see the biggest price cuts on fitness apps but make sure to keep an eye out throughout the year for special discounts.

Best fitness app deals today

(opens in new tab) STAR DEAL The Body Coach app: £9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Joe Wicks a.k.a The Body Coach is known for his workout videos, cooking books and now, fitness app. The Body Coach app has exclusive workouts, recipes and popular fitness coaches that you can’t find on the YouTube channel. The Body Coach app comes with a 7 day free trial, and this summer deal offers your first month for just £9.99

(opens in new tab) Apple Fitness+: £9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness service powered by Apple Watch. Therefore it goes without saying that you’ll need an Apple Watch to use this app – find the best Apple Watch deals here (opens in new tab). When you buy an Apple Watch, you get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free before paying £9.99 a month. With new workouts added every week, Apple Fitness+ has a wide variety of exercises available and it connects with the Apple Watch to show off your statistics. See our Apple Fitness+ review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Centr: £7.83 a month (opens in new tab)

If you’re obsessed with getting a Marvel physique, try Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app: Centr. Centr is the fitness subscription which offers workouts, meal plans and advice from Chris Hemsworth’s team of experts. There are many specialist programmes to choose from like Power, Align, Fusion and masterclasses. Centr comes with a free trial and plans start from as little as £7.83 a month. Check out our Centr review (opens in new tab) for more.

(opens in new tab) ClassPass: £15 a month (opens in new tab)

ClassPass gives you worldwide access to gyms, classes, spas and salons. It’s a great app to use if you want to try different classes or if you’re in a different location but want to hit the gym. ClassPass works on a credit system, where you use credits to access these places. After your 1 month free trial, you start with 50 credits which translates to £50 a month. The lowest subscription price is £15 which gives you 9 credits and goes up to £109 for 100 credits.

(opens in new tab) Fiit: £19.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fiit is the #1 rated fitness app available to download on your phone, laptop and tablet or via the app on your TV (available on Sky or Amazon Prime). Fiit has hundreds of interactive workout classes with expert personal trainers. You can find on-demand or live classes, group workouts and training plans from entry level to expert. Fiit has a free 14 day trial before you pay £19.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Premium: £7.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Premium is a handy fitness app which works alongside your Fitbit tracker or smartwatch. Similar to Apple Fitness+, you’ll need a Fitbit to use Fitbit Premium (see best Fitbit deals (opens in new tab) for more) and you’ll get a free 90 day trial. This subscription tracks everything from nutrition to readiness, plus sleep and stress insights. It also offers games and challenges to keep you motivated.

(opens in new tab) Freeletics: £10.16 a month (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for digital coaching, Freeletics has hundreds of workouts and advice from top personal trainers. To get started with Freeletics, you’ll need to choose a training journey, organise your schedule and customise any other training needs. Freeletics has many payment and bundle options, including 3, 6 or 12 month subscriptions. The £10.16 a month price is the cheapest option and is for the Training Coach for 3 months.

(opens in new tab) Own Your Goals: £9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Own Your Goals is Davina McCall’s fitness platform and community. It has a huge variety of workouts from different trainers, nutritional advice and community support. The challenges are the best part of this subscription and you can choose due to your goal or length of time e.g. the 30 Day Shape and Sculpt Challenge. Own Your Goals comes with a 14 day free trial and you can pay £9.99 a month or £89.99 for 12 months.

(opens in new tab) Peloton: £12.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The Peloton app gives you access to thousands of classes with no equipment necessary. The app offers live on-demand classes and training programmes from top Peloton coaches. While you don’t need equipment, you can invest in a Peloton bike or buy a bike from a different company and use the cycling workouts in the app. The app has a 30 day free trial but if you’re a Peloton Bike or Tread owner, the app is included in your all-access membership.

(opens in new tab) Shreddy: £9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Shreddy is a female focused fitness transformation app. The subscription comes with workout guides, live classes, meal plans and seasonal challenges like ‘Get Summer Shreddy’. The app also unlocks early bird access to restocks from the Shreddy brand which includes resistance bands, weights, protein powder and supplements. Shreddy tends to go down in price during challenges but it starts at £9.99 a month, £24.99 quarterly or £79.99 annually.

(opens in new tab) Strava: £6.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Strava is the #1 app catered to runners and cyclists. Strava allows you to track your run, analyse your training and find new routes in your area. With a focus on community, Strava acts as a social network for athletes and is a fun way to show off your progress. There’s a free version of the Strava app but the £6.99 a month subscription unlocks features like advanced metrics, goal setting, route planning and the trainers dashboard.

Are there any free fitness app subscriptions?

Yes! There are arguably more free fitness apps than paid app subscriptions so if you don’t want to pay for an app, you can look at the following apps. That being said, the above subscriptions are the most popular fitness apps on the market and do require a monthly or annual payment.

Some of the most popular free fitness apps are:

MyFitnessPal (opens in new tab) : Weight loss-focused app that tracks diet, nutrition and exercise

NHS Couch To 5K (opens in new tab) : 9 week training and running programme

Nike Training Club (opens in new tab) : 200+ workouts from Nike personal trainers

Pumatrac (opens in new tab) : 120+ workouts from Puma personal trainers and athletes

Runtastic (opens in new tab) : Training, challenges and guidance for runners from adidas

Sworkit (opens in new tab) : Dedicated workout plans to help you reach your fitness goals

YouTube (opens in new tab) : Thousands of workout videos