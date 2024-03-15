Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal review

In this review of the Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Device, I’ll cover how the product works, including its pain-reducing Sapphire Freezing technology, how comfortable and easy it is to operate, and of course, the results you can expect.

With warmer months right around the corner, you may be considering new options for hair removal. Shaving can get tedious and leave unattractive bumps and painful ingrown hairs, waxing is uncomfortable and can get pricy and time-consuming, and in-office laser treatments are also a commitment of time and money. Removing unwanted body hair at home is the ideal solution, which is where Ulike comes in. The brand’s products emit light waves to zap hair follicles and slow hair growth, and the best part is that you can do it right at home.

The best IPL machines can be pricey, but they do work. If used as directed, our favorite at-home hair removal devices reduce hair growth significantly, so you can consider it a long-term investment.

If you’re considering getting the latest product from Ulike before the summer, we put it to the test at home so you don’t have to take it from the thousands of rave reviews online. Here’s what you should know about the Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Device before you buy.

Ulike Air 3 review: price and availability

The Ulike Air 3 costs $259 in the US , £319 in the UK , and AUD$580 in Australia .

Ulike Air 3 review: design

Ulike has nailed the design with this newest IPL machine. It’s sleek, compact, and simply put, looks and feels great. The device comes in three colour options: lavender purple, pale pink, and clean white. It has a simple large button on the front to control the intensity level. The device also comes with an attractive carrying case that’s pretty enough to display in your bedroom. The case holds the machine, wires, and electrical adapter in one neat little package that’s easy to travel with.

You’ll also get a miniature razer for prepping the skin before an IPL treatment and a set of very dark sunglasses to protect your eyes as you work. Immediately upon unboxing the device, it’s clear that the Air 3 is a well-made, high-end product designed for aesthetics.

(Image credit: Lizzy Briskin / T3)

Ulike Air 3 review: how does it work?

The technology behind IPL hair removers like the Air 3 differs from the lasers you’ll find at an esthetician’s office. Both effectively stop hair regrowth, unlike waxing and shaving, which either remove or shorten hair temporarily. However, IPL uses specific light waves that target the pigment (known as melanin) in hair. Over time, this light exposure prevents the hair follicle from producing new growth.

Because the light in an IPL device is attracted to the dark pigment in hair, it’s most effective on darker-colored hair and lighter-colored skin. The Air3, like most IPL devices, will not work on some dark complexions or grey, red, or very light blonde hair. If you’re concerned about the devices’ compatibility with your coloration, take the brand’s Suitability Quiz. I have fair skin and dark brown hair, so the quiz showed me to be a good candidate for IPL.

IPL uses light and heat to disable hair follicles, so things can get hot while you use the device, and some people report a burning sensation. Ulike has patented what the brand calls Sapphire ice-touch technology, which works to cool the skin after each blast of light.

This reduces pain, but know that the process is not entirely pain-free. I felt some pinching and burning as I worked, especially during my first few treatments and on areas close to my bones, like my ankles. Fortunately, the Air3 has three intensity modes and the lower level was more tolerable.

(Image credit: Lizzy Briskin / T3)

Ulike Air 3 review: performance

This was my first time using an at-home IPL device, so I read the instructions carefully. The setup was pretty straightforward: the handheld device plugs into the wall via an adapter. Once it’s plugged in, you gear up with your sunnies and are ready to work. The device will only emit light if the head is making full contact with your skin. This protects your eyes and ensures you’re using the device properly.

The Air 3 operates in two methods: Auto-glide, which is great for legs and larger areas, emits a flash of IPL automatically as you slide the device over your skin. The other option is called Spot Method and is better for smaller areas like underarms and the bikini line. When using the Spot Method, you manually press a button to emit light.

The machine also has three intensity levels. It’s recommended to start on the lowest level and work your way up to the most powerful, which can be more painful, but is also more effective. Ulike recommends using the device three times a week for the first four weeks, then once every two to four weeks. Thicker hair may require more treatments. I had noticeable results after the first three weeks of consistent use. I barely had to shave my legs after eight or nine applications, though my underarms took a bit longer.

(Image credit: CurrentBody)

Ulike Air 3 review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a safe, effective solution for unwanted body hair that works from the comfort of your own home, the Ulike Air3 is your ticket. This handheld machine produces noticeable results, particularly if you have darker hair and lighter skin. Though it requires frequent use during the first month, the long-term results are worth it. With this product, you can say goodbye to painful and expensive clinic visits, razer burn, and waxing for good.

Ulike Air 3 review: Alternatives to consider

The Ulike Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset is effective and slightly less expensive than the newer Air 3 model. Each session takes slightly longer with the Air+ compared to the Air3, and you’ll need more applications to achieve the same results.