Char-Broil’s new gas barbecue is a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one

QUICK SUMMARY
Char-Broil has announced the Versa-Tile, its 3-in-1 gas grill that acts as a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one
The brand has also announced its new Essential collection, featuring its most affordable gas barbecues yet.
Char-Broil has just announced its 2025 barbecue line-up, featuring its 3-in-1 Versa-Tile gas grill. Living up to its name, the Char-Broil Versa-Tile has a removable tile system which allows it to turn into a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one piece of equipment.
While it might not feel like barbecue season just yet, now is the time of year where the big barbecue brands launch their new releases, and Char-Broil is no exception. There also seems to be a theme with this year’s barbecue launches, as we’re seeing many grills with griddle-like surfaces to increase their versatility.
That’s exactly what Char-Broil has done and it’s even given the barbecue a name that explains just how versatile it is. The Char-Broil Versa-Tile is a three-in-one gas grill that has a removable tile design that allows the barbecue to work as a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one.
The Char-Broil Versa-Tile has two individual grilling zones – similar to the technology you find from an air fryer – so you can cook multiple meals at the same time and at different times and temperatures. It also has two stainless steel burners and two separate controls to regulate the grill zones temperatures and help with even heat distribution.
What makes the Char-Broil Versa-Tile so impressive is its removable ‘tile’ that works in the circular section of the griddle. To use it as a grill, the round cast iron grill plate sits in the section for searing, and for the full griddle design, the section can be flipped so it’s flat. For pizza, the tile can be raised and placed on a pizza riser which turns the Char-Broil Versa-Tile into a pizza oven.
The design of the Char-Broil Versa-Tile is similar to most of Char-Broil’s barbecues, with its black steel lid and multiple storage areas, including on the sides and underneath the main grill. It also has hooks where you can hang utensils and wheels so you can easily move the Char-Broil Versa-Tile around your garden.
Alongside the Versa-Tile, Char-Broil has announced its new Essential grill range which features three-burner and four-burner barbecues. The Essential range is the most affordable collection from Char-Broil and offers gas-to-coal functionality.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Char-Broil Versa-Tile is available from February and costs £550 at Char-Broil and select retailers, like John Lewis.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Google Pixel 9a could be imminent as documents found online
This would make the device's launch two months early
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Oppo reveals more details on its super thin foldable which continues to look every bit a Samsung killer
The Oppo Find N5 details are slowly being revealed, which also show how the OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up
By Chris Hall Published
-
This griddle and air fryer combo is the outdoor appliance I never knew I needed
Blackstone finally arrives in the UK with new Griddle Airfryer Combo
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Traeger’s new Woodridge pellet barbecues have got me excited for grilling season
Traeger debuts three new wood pellet grills
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Weber reinvents wood pellet grilling with its 2025 barbecue launches
I can’t wait to get grilling with Weber’s new barbecue line-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Kamado Joe Jr review: when it comes to versatile outdoor cooking, this little titan takes the brisket
The perfect do-it-all charcoal barbecue-cum-smoker for patios, balconies and car camping
By Derek Adams Published
-
Big Green Egg vs Kamado Joe: the ultimate Kamado ceramic grill showdown
Both of these BBQ brands occupy the premium tier but which one tickles your fancy?
By Derek Adams Published
-
This Weber barbecue accessory made the best chicken I’ve had in a while
If you love making chicken on the barbecue, you need to check out the Weber Roaster
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
If you want the best barbecue under £100, this is the one I'd pick
It's currently on sale as well!
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Tower takes on Ninja and Weber with its Electric Indoor and Outdoor BBQ
Tower’s 2-in-1 Electric Indoor and Outdoor BBQ is perfect for small gardens and balconies
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published