Char-Broil’s new gas barbecue is a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one

QUICK SUMMARY Char-Broil has announced the Versa-Tile, its 3-in-1 gas grill that acts as a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one The brand has also announced its new Essential collection, featuring its most affordable gas barbecues yet.

Char-Broil has just announced its 2025 barbecue line-up, featuring its 3-in-1 Versa-Tile gas grill. Living up to its name, the Char-Broil Versa-Tile has a removable tile system which allows it to turn into a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one piece of equipment.

While it might not feel like barbecue season just yet, now is the time of year where the big barbecue brands launch their new releases, and Char-Broil is no exception. There also seems to be a theme with this year’s barbecue launches, as we’re seeing many grills with griddle-like surfaces to increase their versatility.

That’s exactly what Char-Broil has done and it’s even given the barbecue a name that explains just how versatile it is. The Char-Broil Versa-Tile is a three-in-one gas grill that has a removable tile design that allows the barbecue to work as a grill, griddle and pizza oven in one.

The Char-Broil Versa-Tile has two individual grilling zones – similar to the technology you find from an air fryer – so you can cook multiple meals at the same time and at different times and temperatures. It also has two stainless steel burners and two separate controls to regulate the grill zones temperatures and help with even heat distribution.

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

What makes the Char-Broil Versa-Tile so impressive is its removable ‘tile’ that works in the circular section of the griddle. To use it as a grill, the round cast iron grill plate sits in the section for searing, and for the full griddle design, the section can be flipped so it’s flat. For pizza, the tile can be raised and placed on a pizza riser which turns the Char-Broil Versa-Tile into a pizza oven .

The design of the Char-Broil Versa-Tile is similar to most of Char-Broil’s barbecues, with its black steel lid and multiple storage areas, including on the sides and underneath the main grill. It also has hooks where you can hang utensils and wheels so you can easily move the Char-Broil Versa-Tile around your garden.

Alongside the Versa-Tile, Char-Broil has announced its new Essential grill range which features three-burner and four-burner barbecues. The Essential range is the most affordable collection from Char-Broil and offers gas-to-coal functionality.

