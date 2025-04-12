My most anticipated Netflix movie of the year gets a wild new trailer

I keep tabs on a whole heap of upcoming series and movies as part of my role here at T3, across all of the best streaming services, which can mean that things blend into each other a little. So, when a film really stands out in my mind, it says something – and Havoc sure has.

The Tom Hardy movie looks like a high-octane thrill ride, but it's the combination of actors and filmmakers attached that really makes me want to watch it as soon as I feasibly can. In practice, of course, that means its release date of 25 April, along with everyone else in the world. I'm completley convinced that it'll rocket right to the top of the Netflix charts when it does drop.

The movie's going to centre around Hardy as an embattled detective whose life becomes extremely complicated when he witnesses something he very much shouldn't have. He's going to be hounded by multiple different "factions", as Netflix's official summary calls them.

That means a sprawling criminal enterprise, but also an exposed politician and even his fellow police officers, a recipe for chaos. The big thing for me is that it's a Gareth Edwards film, the influential creator of two of my favourite action movies ever – The Raid and The Raid 2.

Those movies absolulely rock, with action scenes that'll leave you still wincing even hours after the credits have rolled. The newest trailer for Havoc makes it clear that it should achieve that same sort of feeling.

HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We see some glimpses of fights of various types, including exchanges of gunfire, but also, even more memorably, someone literally chucking a washing machine out of a truck at a chasing car. This also means we're getting a full-scale car chase, after The Raid 2 provided one of the most memorable examples ever in that venerable genre.

When you add an actor of Forest Whittaker's calibre into the mix, for Hardy to bounce off in some menacing exchanges, you're really cooking with gas. I've already got Havoc on my watchlist, but if you're not yet convinced, check out the trailer above and trust me that it's worth keeping an eye on.