Matador launches smaller version of best-selling travel pack – and it's perfect for weekend getaways
Prepare for every trip to be effortlessly smooth
QUICK SUMMARY
Matador has launched a smaller 35-litre version of the GlobeRider45 Travel BackPack. The GlobeRider35 combines smart organisation and all-day comfort in a sleek, rugged design.
It's available exclusively in the US for $289.99 (around £250) and comes in Black, Garnet and Arctic White. However, a global launch is expected soon.
Known for its strong portfolio of the best backpacks, Matador has pleased fans with a smaller version of its best-selling GlobeRider45 Travel BackPack. Designed with the adventurous traveller in mind, the GlobeRider35 offers smart organisation and all-day comfort in a sleek, rugged design.
With a 35-litre capacity and a soft-sided structure, the GlobeRider35 fits most airline carry-on requirements. It’s packed with thoughtful features, and users can unzip it clamshell-style or use the top zipper for quick backpack access – perfect for those fast-paced travel moments when you're hopping between destinations.
The GlobeRider35 is priced at $289.99 (around £250) and comes in Black, Garnet and Arctic White. Right now, it's available exclusively in the US via Matador's website and select retailers. However, Matador has a solid presence in the UK, so it's likely to hit shelves here soon as well.
Travel backpacks are everywhere right now, with options like the Mous Optimal Travel Backpack gaining attention. Yet, the GlobeRider35 truly stands out by striking the perfect balance between carry-on convenience and smart functionality.
Its comfort is a major highlight – the outdoor-inspired harness system features a full internal frame for added stability, plus a cushioned back panel and shoulder straps for all-day support. Whether you're navigating airport terminals or exploring cobblestone streets, this backpack is designed to keep you moving comfortably.
Curious how it compares to Matador's other gear? Check out our full review of the Matador SEG30 Segmented Backpack for a closer look.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
