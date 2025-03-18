Matador launches smaller version of best-selling travel pack – and it's perfect for weekend getaways

QUICK SUMMARY Matador has launched a smaller 35-litre version of the GlobeRider45 Travel BackPack. The GlobeRider35 combines smart organisation and all-day comfort in a sleek, rugged design. It's available exclusively in the US for $289.99 (around £250) and comes in Black, Garnet and Arctic White. However, a global launch is expected soon.

Known for its strong portfolio of the best backpacks, Matador has pleased fans with a smaller version of its best-selling GlobeRider45 Travel BackPack. Designed with the adventurous traveller in mind, the GlobeRider35 offers smart organisation and all-day comfort in a sleek, rugged design.

With a 35-litre capacity and a soft-sided structure, the GlobeRider35 fits most airline carry-on requirements. It’s packed with thoughtful features, and users can unzip it clamshell-style or use the top zipper for quick backpack access – perfect for those fast-paced travel moments when you're hopping between destinations.

The GlobeRider35 is priced at $289.99 (around £250) and comes in Black, Garnet and Arctic White. Right now, it's available exclusively in the US via Matador's website and select retailers. However, Matador has a solid presence in the UK, so it's likely to hit shelves here soon as well.

(Image credit: Matador)

Travel backpacks are everywhere right now, with options like the Mous Optimal Travel Backpack gaining attention. Yet, the GlobeRider35 truly stands out by striking the perfect balance between carry-on convenience and smart functionality.

Its comfort is a major highlight – the outdoor-inspired harness system features a full internal frame for added stability, plus a cushioned back panel and shoulder straps for all-day support. Whether you're navigating airport terminals or exploring cobblestone streets, this backpack is designed to keep you moving comfortably.

(Image credit: Matador)