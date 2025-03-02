Rabanne FAME Couture is my new favourite fragrance of 2025 – here’s why

I’ve just found my new go-to fragrance and it’s making me feel seriously nostalgic. Launched in 2025, Rabanne FAME Couture is the new limited edition fragrance from Rabbane, and while it might be hard to spray, it’s my new favourite women’s fragrance from this year so far – here’s how I got on with it.

Rabanne fragrances are very easy to identify as they have one of the most unique and quirky bottles on the market. While Rabanne is probably best known for its 1 Million and Lady Million fragrances, the FAME collection has similar notoriety, mainly because of its robot-inspired bottles.

The FAME line of fragrances consists of the original FAME, FAME Parfum and FAME Intense, and now Rabanne FAME Couture . The FAME bottles look like gold robots wearing dresses, with the first three scents appearing in different metallic dress colours. The Rabanne FAME Couture is a slight step away from this as it features a black fluffy dress over the gold bottle instead.

Other key differences between the FAME collection is the scent (of course). The original is more fruity and floral with hints of mango and jasmine, while the Parfum is creamier, thanks to lots of coconut water and ylang ylang. The Intense is quite sweet but is a darker version of the original with its notes of musk, incense and sandalwood.

The Rabanne FAME Couture has similar notes and seems like a blend of all three. It has top notes of incense, bergamot and coconut, heart notes of jasmine sambac, iris and concrete wolfwood, and a base of vanilla balm, muscenone dextro, sandalwood and Australia essence.

(Image credit: Future)

These combinations give Rabanne FAME Couture a sweet, exotic scent. It’s more floral than it is fruity, and you can really smell the coconut water which gives it a tropical feel. Despite its launching in February 2025, Rabanne FAME Couture is definitely a fragrance I’d recommend for spring and summer, with its understated sweetness and holiday-evoking memories.

When I first sprayed the Rabanne FAME Couture, I was amazed by how nostalgic it made me feel. I had a very similar smelling fragrance that I used to wear when I was in secondary school, so it really brought me back, except the Rabanne FAME Couture is a much more grown-up version of the spray I used to wear.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I found that the Rabanne FAME Couture sat really nicely on the skin, and stuck better to skin than clothes. While it does smell strong, the Rabanne FAME Couture does mix a bit with the smell of your clothes – this is fun as it almost means you can make your own version of the scent depending on what laundry detergent you use or previous scents you’ve sprayed on yourself.

However, you might just want to smell like what you’ve sprayed, in which case, the Rabanne FAME Couture is something I’d spray directly on skin and hair rather than clothes. Speaking of spraying, the Rabanne FAME Couture isn’t the easiest bottle to use. The button is located at the top of the bottle but the fluffy dress on the bottle does slide around so it can be tricky to spray at times.

(Image credit: Future)

But I can completely forgive that as the bottle of the Rabanne FAME Couture is so cute. Like the other FAME bottles, the Rabanne FAME Couture has a gold robot-like design with black accents and a gold accessory belt that wraps around the dress. It even has gold little boots so it can stand – it’s definitely the most beautiful perfume bottle I’ve ever owned.

Described as “made for the Parisian it-girl who races from party to party, stealing the spotlight”, it suggests that Rabanne FAME Couture should be worn in the evening. I typically tested it during the day and didn’t find it too overpowering. I’d estimate that Rabanne FAME Couture lasts for up to eight hours so while it can work for day and night, I’d describe it more as a daytime fragrance .

(Image credit: Future)

As a limited edition perfume, it could mean that Rabanne FAME Couture won’t get restocked after it sells out. I really hope that isn’t the case but if it is, I’ll definitely need to do some serious shopping as Rabanne FAME Couture has become my go-to everyday fragrance – pray for my bank account!