My favourite Tom Ford fragrance has hit an all-new low price in Black Friday deal

The best Black Friday deals are the perfect place to look for cheap deals on men’s and women’s fragrances, especially on luxury brands like Tom Ford.

Tom Ford fragrances very rarely drop in price, so I was so excited to see that my favourite Tom Ford fragrance, Oud Wood, has got 20% off for Black Friday. After doing more deals searching, I’ve found five Tom Ford fragrances that have been discounted in the Black Friday sales – check them out below.

Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £145, now £116 at LOOKFANTASTIC

Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £145, now £116 at LOOKFANTASTIC
Get 20% off the Tom Ford Oud Wood men’s fragrance at LOOKFANTASTIC. An undeniably smoky scent, Tom Ford Oud Wood has layers of sandalwood, amber, oud and rosewood. Dark and sensual, it’s ideal for date night.

Tom Ford Black Orchid: was £78, now £62.40 at Boots

Tom Ford Black Orchid: was £78, now £62.40 at Boots
Save £15.60 on Tom Ford Black Orchid in the Boots Black Friday sale. With notes of dark chocolate, black truffle, orchid, lotus wood, amber and blackcurrant, this is a complex scent that demands attention.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather: was £108, now £86.40 at Space NK

Tom Ford Ombre Leather: was £108, now £86.40 at Space NK
The Tom Ford Ombre Leather is 20% off in 50ml and 100ml sizes at Space NK. Alongside leather notes, this fragrance has layers of jasmine, patchouli, cardamom, amber and moss so it’s a little spicy and earthy.

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc: was £108, now £86.40 at Space NK

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc: was £108, now £86.40 at Space NK
Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc is now under £90 in Space NK’s Black Friday sale. A fresh and bright fragrance, Soleil Blanc is suited for everyday wear, especially in the warmer summer months. With layers of citrus and florals, it’s also the perfect unisex scent.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry: was £180, now £144 at Space NK

Tom Ford Lost Cherry: was £180, now £144 at Space NK
At Space NK, Tom Ford Lost Cherry has been given a £36 price cut. It comes in a vibrantly red-pink bottle, and is packed full of exotic fruits. Clues in the name: Lost Cherry has notes of black and sweet cherries, and cherry liqueur.

