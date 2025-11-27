I can't afford my dream turntable, but these 3 Black Friday deals are in my basket instead
Here are three fabulous vinyl decks with big discounts for different budgets
I instantly fell in love with the Pro-Ject Signature 12.2 turntable when it was announced back in September, and while I've never had a listen, it has been my dream vinyl deck ever since. It's the Ferrari of Hi-Fi, for me, and from what I know about high-end Pro-Ject gear, it'll undoubtedly sound as good as it looks.
However, at £10,599 it's a touch out of my price range. By about £10K. And considering I am still in the market for a turntable upgrade (for my aging TEAC TN-200), I've scoured the online retailers for a replacement that's much more affordable.
I've found three candidates, in fact, at different price points with very healthy Black Friday discounts. These each have their merits and I'm currently choosing between them. Maybe you will too.
Although Bluetooth connectivity is not essential for me, some would prefer to stream their vinyl to a wireless speaker or two, and the 5-star Sony comes very highly regarded. In fact, it's latest price point seems like a steal, when you consider the quality components and features on offer.
Having recently been superseded by the Pro-Ject T1 EVO BT, the previous Bluetooth connected model has received a very welcome price crash. And its audio talents are equally impressive.Pr
Best known for its guitar amps, Orange surprised with its first turntable this year, and this deal includes a pair of the brand's ANC over-ears for good measure. Considering the turntable alone can be found at around the £500 mark elsewhere, it's a pretty great deal.
These are just the three decks that have most piqued my interest in the sales, there are actually plenty available across multiple stores.
There are also some great deals on the top turntables available to buy today, from all manner of other retailers too. As well as accessories, such as this acrylic record platter that comes in all manner of colours and can sit on any 12-inch turntable.
Certainly, if you are an experienced or new vinyl lover, there's something out there for you this Black Friday.
And don't forget to check out all the best Black Friday deals in our ever-expanding round-up.
