12 best men’s fragrances you should buy in the Black Friday sales

While the best Black Friday deals don’t officially start until Friday 29th November, many retailers have set their deals live early.

Some of the best offers you can find during Black Friday are on fragrances, specifically the best men’s fragrances and colognes. Aftershaves, eau de toilettes and sprays from the likes of Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dior have been given huge discounts of up to 70% off, so if you want a new scent for yourself or your partner, now’s the time to shop.

To help you save extra money this sales season, I’ve rounded up the best men’s fragrances deals you should buy in the Black Friday sales.

Early Black Friday men’s fragrance deals

Burberry Touch: was £79, now £44.95 at Fragrance Direct

Get the Burberry Touch men’s fragrance for under £50 at Fragrance Direct. This light and refreshing scent has notes of violet, white pepper and mandarin, and it’s perfect for daytime wear.

Calvin Klein Man: was £66, now £26.50 at Fragrance Direct

Get 60% off the Calvin Klein Man in this early Black Friday deal. From the woody fragrance family, Calvin Klein Man is a blend of rosemary, bergamot, mandarin, nutmeg, spearmint, musk and amberwood. It’s rich and ideal for nighttime wear.

Diesel Only The Brave: was £99, now £49.50 at Superdrug

The iconic Diesel Only the Brave is now half price at Superdrug. It comes in the classic clenched fist bottle, complete with the silver Diesel logo that’s shown as a knuckle duster.

Dior Sauvage: was £75, now £60 at Boots

One of Dior’s most popular men’s fragrance, Dior Sauvage is now just £60 in Boots’ Black Friday sale. This fresh yet woody fragrance has notes of bergamot and ambergris, and it’s well known for its long lasting scent.

Emporio Armani Diamonds: was £70, now £35 at Boots

Get Emporio Armani Diamonds for half price at Boots. Spicy, woody and aromatic,  Emporio Armani Diamonds has layers of cedarwood, vetiver, cocoa bean and sichuan pepper, and it comes in a beautiful glass bottle.

Gucci Guilty for Him: was £69, now £34.50 at Boots

The men’s version of Gucci Guilty is now half price in this Boots Black Friday deal. It’s a bright fougere fragrance with notes of orange blossom, lemon and lavender, so if you enjoy light everyday scents, Gucci Guilty for Him is a good pick.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir: was £81, now £64.80 at John Lewis

As part of John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir is 20% off in both 75ml and 125ml sizes. With notes of tonka bean, lavender and benzoin, the Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir comes in a gold and black stripy version of the iconic male torso bottle.

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night: was £119, now £49.95 at Fragrance Direct

Our favourite Hugo Boss fragrance is now 58% off at Fragrance Direct. Intense and spicy, the BOSS Bottled Night has notes of cardamom, birch leaf and musk, and it’s the perfect date night scent.

Montblanc Legend Red: was £56, now £24.95 at Fragrance Direct

Montblanc Legend Red is now under £25 for Black Friday. Fresh, zesty and smoky, Montblanc Legend Red is part of the woody and fruity family, and it has layers of orange, grapefruit and juniper with cedar and mahogany woods.

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean: was £67, now £53.60 at John Lewis

Get the Prada Luna Rossa Ocean for just £53.60 at John Lewis. Clues in the name: Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is inspired by the sea and has a crisp sea air smell. You can find deals on the 50ml and 100ml sizes, and it comes in a beautiful blue and red bottle. 

Rabanne Phantom: was £69, now £49.99 at The Perfume Shop

Get the Rabanne Phantom for under £50 at The Perfume Shop. With notes of lemon, vanilla and lavender, the Rabanne Phantom is perfect for everyday wear and in the office. It also comes in the fun robot bottle design that Rabanne is well known for.

Versace Dylan Blue: was £87, now £43.50 at Superdrug

Save £43.50 on the Versace Dylan Blue in Superdrug’s Black Friday sale. Inspired by the Mediterranean, Versace Dylan Blue has notes of violet, pepper and citrus, and it’s a go-to scent for your next summer holiday.

Where to shop for Black Friday fragrance deals

Amazon: shop all fragrances deals at Amazon

The Amazon Black Friday sale starts on 21st November, and the global retailer has huge deals of men’s and women’s fragrances. You can often find up to 70% off on men’s fragrances, including Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Davidoff and more.

Boots: shop all fragrances deals at Boots

The Boots Black Friday sale has been live since the beginning of November, and its fragrances deals have been massive. You can find plenty of great offers, including half price on select Hugo Boss fragrances.

Fragrance Direct: shop all fragrances deals at Fragrance Direct

As you’d expect with a name like Fragrance Direct, the retailer is the best place to look for fragrance deals. Not only can you get men’s and women’s scents but you can also get cheap deals on home fragrances and gift sets.

John Lewis: shop all fragrances deals at John Lewis

The John Lewis Black Friday sale went live at the start of November, and it has huge offers on fragrances. Alongside its price drops, John Lewis also offers free gifts within its beauty department, including free lipsticks with fragrance orders.

Superdrug: shop all fragrances deals at Superdrug

The Superdrug Black Friday sale is the best place to look for deals on Christmas fragrance gift sets. The gift sets on offer include sprays, shower gels, and much more.

The Fragrance Shop: shop all fragrances deals at The Fragrance Shop

The Fragrance Shop Black Friday sale is on, and it’s offering up to 70% off on select perfumes. The retailer has special offers every week, for example, you can get up to 30% off Prada and Mugler, and you can get a free Hugo Boss weekend bag on select purchases.

The Perfume Shop: shop all fragrances deals at The Perfume Shop

For Black Friday, The Perfume Shop is officially starting its sale on 22nd November and you can already find low prices on select fragrances, make-up and gifts. The Perfume Shop has deals of the week, and you can shop under £100, £75, £50 and £25.

