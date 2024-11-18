12 best men’s fragrances you should buy in the Black Friday sales

While the best Black Friday deals don’t officially start until Friday 29th November, many retailers have set their deals live early.
Some of the best offers you can find during Black Friday are on fragrances, specifically the best men’s fragrances and colognes. Aftershaves, eau de toilettes and sprays from the likes of Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dior have been given huge discounts of up to 70% off, so if you want a new scent for yourself or your partner, now’s the time to shop.
To help you save extra money this sales season, I’ve rounded up the best men’s fragrances deals you should buy in the Black Friday sales.
Early Black Friday men’s fragrance deals
Burberry Touch: was £79, now £44.95 at Fragrance Direct
Get the Burberry Touch men’s fragrance for under £50 at Fragrance Direct. This light and refreshing scent has notes of violet, white pepper and mandarin, and it’s perfect for daytime wear.
Calvin Klein Man: was £66, now £26.50 at Fragrance Direct
Get 60% off the Calvin Klein Man in this early Black Friday deal. From the woody fragrance family, Calvin Klein Man is a blend of rosemary, bergamot, mandarin, nutmeg, spearmint, musk and amberwood. It’s rich and ideal for nighttime wear.
Diesel Only The Brave: was £99, now £49.50 at Superdrug
The iconic Diesel Only the Brave is now half price at Superdrug. It comes in the classic clenched fist bottle, complete with the silver Diesel logo that’s shown as a knuckle duster.
Dior Sauvage: was £75, now £60 at Boots
One of Dior’s most popular men’s fragrance, Dior Sauvage is now just £60 in Boots’ Black Friday sale. This fresh yet woody fragrance has notes of bergamot and ambergris, and it’s well known for its long lasting scent.
Emporio Armani Diamonds: was £70, now £35 at Boots
Get Emporio Armani Diamonds for half price at Boots. Spicy, woody and aromatic, Emporio Armani Diamonds has layers of cedarwood, vetiver, cocoa bean and sichuan pepper, and it comes in a beautiful glass bottle.
Gucci Guilty for Him: was £69, now £34.50 at Boots
The men’s version of Gucci Guilty is now half price in this Boots Black Friday deal. It’s a bright fougere fragrance with notes of orange blossom, lemon and lavender, so if you enjoy light everyday scents, Gucci Guilty for Him is a good pick.
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir: was £81, now £64.80 at John Lewis
As part of John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir is 20% off in both 75ml and 125ml sizes. With notes of tonka bean, lavender and benzoin, the Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir comes in a gold and black stripy version of the iconic male torso bottle.
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night: was £119, now £49.95 at Fragrance Direct
Our favourite Hugo Boss fragrance is now 58% off at Fragrance Direct. Intense and spicy, the BOSS Bottled Night has notes of cardamom, birch leaf and musk, and it’s the perfect date night scent.
Montblanc Legend Red: was £56, now £24.95 at Fragrance Direct
Montblanc Legend Red is now under £25 for Black Friday. Fresh, zesty and smoky, Montblanc Legend Red is part of the woody and fruity family, and it has layers of orange, grapefruit and juniper with cedar and mahogany woods.
Prada Luna Rossa Ocean: was £67, now £53.60 at John Lewis
Get the Prada Luna Rossa Ocean for just £53.60 at John Lewis. Clues in the name: Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is inspired by the sea and has a crisp sea air smell. You can find deals on the 50ml and 100ml sizes, and it comes in a beautiful blue and red bottle.
Rabanne Phantom: was £69, now £49.99 at The Perfume Shop
Get the Rabanne Phantom for under £50 at The Perfume Shop. With notes of lemon, vanilla and lavender, the Rabanne Phantom is perfect for everyday wear and in the office. It also comes in the fun robot bottle design that Rabanne is well known for.
Versace Dylan Blue: was £87, now £43.50 at Superdrug
Save £43.50 on the Versace Dylan Blue in Superdrug’s Black Friday sale. Inspired by the Mediterranean, Versace Dylan Blue has notes of violet, pepper and citrus, and it’s a go-to scent for your next summer holiday.
Where to shop for Black Friday fragrance deals
Amazon: shop all fragrances deals at Amazon
The Amazon Black Friday sale starts on 21st November, and the global retailer has huge deals of men’s and women’s fragrances. You can often find up to 70% off on men’s fragrances, including Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Davidoff and more.
Boots: shop all fragrances deals at Boots
The Boots Black Friday sale has been live since the beginning of November, and its fragrances deals have been massive. You can find plenty of great offers, including half price on select Hugo Boss fragrances.
Fragrance Direct: shop all fragrances deals at Fragrance Direct
As you’d expect with a name like Fragrance Direct, the retailer is the best place to look for fragrance deals. Not only can you get men’s and women’s scents but you can also get cheap deals on home fragrances and gift sets.
John Lewis: shop all fragrances deals at John Lewis
The John Lewis Black Friday sale went live at the start of November, and it has huge offers on fragrances. Alongside its price drops, John Lewis also offers free gifts within its beauty department, including free lipsticks with fragrance orders.
Superdrug: shop all fragrances deals at Superdrug
The Superdrug Black Friday sale is the best place to look for deals on Christmas fragrance gift sets. The gift sets on offer include sprays, shower gels, and much more.
The Fragrance Shop: shop all fragrances deals at The Fragrance Shop
The Fragrance Shop Black Friday sale is on, and it’s offering up to 70% off on select perfumes. The retailer has special offers every week, for example, you can get up to 30% off Prada and Mugler, and you can get a free Hugo Boss weekend bag on select purchases.
The Perfume Shop: shop all fragrances deals at The Perfume Shop
For Black Friday, The Perfume Shop is officially starting its sale on 22nd November and you can already find low prices on select fragrances, make-up and gifts. The Perfume Shop has deals of the week, and you can shop under £100, £75, £50 and £25.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
21 best watch deals under £500 you should buy in the Black Friday sales
Fancy a new watch? Whether for yourself or as a gift, there's no better time to buy
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
Save over £10,000 on this drool-worthy A Lange and Söhne watch right now!
Beat the Black Friday rush and snag this stunning luxury watch for less
By Sam Cross Published
-
9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression
Creed is the ultimate destination for luxury fragrances
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I own this Levi's jacket – it's a bargain at half price in the Prime Day sale!
Get ready for winter with this cosy sherpa-lined jacket
By Sam Cross Published
-
The Dyson Airwrap is $100 off for Prime Day — but it won't last long
The Dyson Airwrap is never reduced, so now's your chance to grab one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
9 best autumn fragrances for men 2024: woody, spicy and cosy fall-inspired scents
From Tom Ford to YSL, here are the best men’s colognes and aftershaves for autumn
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
9 best Jo Malone fragrances for men 2024: beautifully crafted scents that ooze with charm
Want to be the best smelling guy in the room? Jo Malone is the place to look
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Creed unveils latest addition to men's fragrance portfolio, Amber Universe
Two luxury fragrances at the same time? You're spoiling us, Creed
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated