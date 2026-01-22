Samsung confirms Galaxy S26 Ultra 'Privacy Display', but it probably wishes it hadn't

Quick Summary The privacy display feature that's expected to make its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has leaked again. Although this time, it looks like it's come from Samsung itself. The screen will dim when viewed off-axis, affording privacy to the owner of the phone. It will be possible to toggle on and off.

Samsung has accidentally leaked the "Privacy Display" feature that's expected to on the Galaxy S26 Ultra when it launches next month – confirming its existence in the process.

Its was revealed as the company showed off new options in Good Lock under One UI 8.5. But considering how big a deal it'll be at launch, it's almost certain that Samsung will be annoyed that it's now in the public domain.

One UI 8.5 is the next version of Samsung's software that's expected to make its debut with the launch of the new Galaxy S26 family. It's in beta currently, and that's seen the promotion of new features coming to Good Lock, which is where the leak comes in.

Thanks to 9to5Google, we have a screen showing the Privacy Display option in the quick settings – a toggle that you'll be able to tap to turn the feature on or off. It's designed to stop off-axis (that's people around you) looking at what's on your screen.

What will Privacy Display do on the Samsung Galaxy 26 Ultra?

By making the screen dim when not looking head-on, it will provide privacy when you're using banking apps, dealing with sensitive information or just reading messages you don't want to share. There will also be options to choose when it will turn on, and when it won't.

Unlike popular filters, the ability to toggle it on and off is a real benefit, meaning that users get the best of both worlds. The tech was originally shown off by Samsung in 2024.

Taking things a step further, the Privacy Display has also appeared in the Tips app for One UI 8.5, shared by Sammyguru. That leaves little doubt that this interesting feature is coming to the phone.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will come an integrated privacy display feature, accessible through the device's settings.@thatjoshguy69 pic.twitter.com/Op4jNRPrcGJanuary 2, 2026

There's also no doubt that the new Galaxy S26 Ultra will get this feature – the question is whether other phones will benefit from Samsung's advanced display.

With Samsung Display technology being used in a full range of phones, it's likely that others using the hardware will also be able to offer a similar feature.

We're expecting the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be announced on 25 February at Galaxy Unpacked, before landing in stores on 11 March.