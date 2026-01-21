This Mac mini dock doesn't just add classic Macintosh looks, you get new storage possibilities and more

Quick Summary A new docking station has appeared for the Mac mini, featuring a design that resembles a retro Macintosh computer. The Wokyis M5 offers the option to expand the SSD at the back, while also making some useful ports more accessible at the front.

There are plenty of docking stations available for Apple’s Mac mini computer, but I’d challenge anyone to find one as cute as this.

Resembling a classic Macintosh, the Wokyis M5 docking station has been upgraded compared to its predecessor, adding more power and a few extra tricks.

What does the Wokyis M5 offer apart from cute retro looks?

The docking station was spotted by NotebookCheck and it brings some very retro vibes to Apple’s small desktop computer. So much so, I could seriously be tempted to buy this for my office – though it’s not cheap, which I will get to in a bit.

There is a 5-inch display built into the Wokyis M5 with a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels, so while it’s not super sharp, it does the same as any external display. It’s not going to give you the same experience you would get from a proper external monitor that’s a decent size, but you'll still see macOS on it and it can be controlled with a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad.

Perhaps more exciting is the fact that the Wokyis M5 puts some useful ports at the front, whereas the Mac mini has a number of them at the back. That means you get easier access to the SD card reader, for example, while there are also two USB-A 10Gbps ports on the front, plus a USB-C port.

On the back, there are another two USB-A 10Gbps ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The power input also sits on the rear.

Brightness controls sit on the back too, and there’s a grill that can be removed for access to an SSD slot to allow you to expand storage up to 8TB.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, there’s a catch to this cute retro docking station – it's not cheap.

On Amazon, you’ll find it for around £235, which is around a third of the price of the base model of the Mac mini. And you'll need to buy one of those separately too, for this to be much use.

It ships within three to four days though, so if you like the look, you can have it before the week is out.