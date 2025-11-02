Nintendo is a mystery in many ways, despite being the brand that has produced many of the most beloved videogames of all time. It manages those franchises very curiously at times, but most of that approach can be explained by extreme caution and a desire to not overexpose any of them. You can see that in how long it took for it to open a Nintendo Store in Europe, for example, and even then this month's London store is only a pop-up.

Now, it's announced another fascinating new bit of merch for the most dedicated among its fans, and it could be a sign that another new approach is on the way. After years of people asking for better access to its games' iconic soundtracks, Nintendo just opened pre-orders on a stunning limited edition 8-LP The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack Box Set on vinyl.

It's a beautiful box of some of the most gorgeous music ever put in a game, from the tinkling ambient piano that accompanies you as you ride around Hyrule Field to soaring orchestral score tracks that mark the biggest story moments from the unbelievably influential game. The cost? A mere £159.99 in the UK and $194.99 in the US for the full set, although luckily there's a more toned-down version available as well.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you don't think you need the whole 130-track version, you can get a 2LP version that packs in just the highlights, and comes in at $49.99 in the US and £49.99 in the UK. Curiously, in all cases, you can now pre-order the vinyl sets from Nintendo's own store, but you can get them slightly cheaper from Laced Records, which is actually handling the pressing and manufacturing.

If you're keen to get these in your collection, head to Laced Records to make your order now – I have a feeling these might not last all that long, at least in the first run. This is a game as beloved as any you could care to name, and Nintendo's taken its sweet time making the most of it.

The interesting thing will be to observe whether this is the first step in a new music strategy from Nintendo. Will we get Mario soundtracks in the same way soon? Or will it still limit most of its music to the Nintendo Music app, since it retains so much control that way?