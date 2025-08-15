TAG Heuer’s new Aquaracer looks like a glacier – and it’s solar powered

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has launched two online exclusive watches – an Aquaracer and Carrera Date. With prices starting at £2,750, the new watches champion their predecessors and feature new colourways.

TAG Heuer is back again with two new online exclusive watches , featuring a new Aquaracer and Carrera Date. Both watches pay tribute to their existing collections, as well as the success of the orange strap version of the Formula 1 Chronograph – but it’s the new TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph that I’m most excited about.

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer line dates back to 1978 and is designed to withstand the most extreme conditions, like climbing a glacier. The new TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph has glacier-inspired elements with the hint of polar blue on the dial, strap and seconds hand.

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph has the same hallmark features of the Aquaracer line, like a screw-down crown, unidirectional rotating bezel and luminous markers. This new model has a 40mm case, and is crafted from titanium, making it tough yet lightweight.

The anthracite dial is vertically brushed with prominent hour markers and a date window at three o’clock. It features TAG Heuer’s solar-powered movement, the Solargraph Calibre TH50-00, which can run for up to 10 months with just 40 hours of light exposure. The watch is water resistant to 200 metres and is finished with a grey textile strap.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The new online exclusive version of the Carrera Date is all about racing, and features a strong pop of orange on its leather strap – similar to TAG Heuer’s e-commerce only Formula 1 Chronograph that debuted this year. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Date has the same standout features of its predecessors, including a clear dial with six o’clock date window, rhodium-plated hands and bold indexes.

The black azurage dial is framed by a steel case and the see-through caseback reveals the Calibre 5 automatic movement. The strap is the real star of the show here, and is made from black calfskin leather with an orange lining.

Both watches are available exclusively online at TAG Heuer , with the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph costing £2,750 and the Carrera Date priced at £2.850.