Ninja's 10-in-1 countertop oven is one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets I've ever seen – and there’s now a way for UK buyers to get one early

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja’s French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster has arrived on Amazon UK, after originally launching as a US-exclusive back in November. It’s now available to buy for £310, ahead of a wider rollout on Ninja’s own website.

Despite 2025 already feeling like a lifetime ago, it was only last November that Ninja unveiled its French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster. As the brand's first-ever French door air fryer, it immediately caught the attention of air fryer enthusiasts everywhere, and it's easy to see why.

However, that excitement was short-lived when Ninja confirmed the appliance would be launching exclusively in the US with a $279.99 price tag. Whilst it still hasn’t officially launched in the UK, there is now a way to get your hands on one sooner rather than later.

The French Door Premier Air Fryer has appeared on Amazon UK, where it’s available to order for £310 with free delivery. However, it’s worth noting that import fees may apply at checkout, which could push the final price up slightly. So, whilst you can buy it now, you may want to wait a little longer for the full UK retail launch

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Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster: £310 at Amazon For now, Amazon remains the only route for early adopters eager to be among the first to try the Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster in the UK.

As the name suggests, the appliance's standout feature is its French doors, which open out into one large cooking cavity. Whilst it looks more like a compact oven or microwave than a traditional air fryer, it's packed with features that make it far more versatile than either.

In fact, it comes with 10 cooking functions, including Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Reheat, Dehydrate and Pizza. It can even replace your toaster thanks to dedicated Toast and Bagel settings, making it a very impressive all-in-one countertop appliance.

For those who like to cook in larger batches, the Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Toaster also includes a 5.7-litre air fryer basket and a sheet pan. It uses 450°F air circulation technology to cook food quickly and evenly, and cyclonic airflow is designed to crisp food without the need to rotate trays or baskets halfway through cooking.

(Image credit: Ninja)

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