Samsung Galaxy S26 pre-orders – best Galaxy S26 Ultra deals and more
There are some great offers for the new Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup already, here are the best we've found so far
After months of speculation, the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are official – and they are available to pre-order in the UK now.
Each of the phones will be available from 11 March 2026, but you can order yours to make sure you get the best deal. For starters, Samsung is giving away double storage with every early order – you get twice the storage for the same price – and that's on offer across all the networks.
There are also additional deals depending on your choice of provider. Or you might even fancy buying the phone outright, from the likes of Amazon or Samsung itself.
To help you with your choice, we've put together the best deals we've found so far, for each of the new devices. And we'll update as and when new offers come in.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-order deals
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with an innovative Privacy Display to hide your screen from prying eyes. It'll be available in Cobalt Violet, Black, White, and Sky Blue. Here are the best deals we've seen so far.
From £51 per month (5GB data) + £12 upfront fee
Sky Mobile is offering Samsung's flagship phone with the double storage deal, but also a completely free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic if you pre-order. The phone is £45 per month, plus a £12 upfront fee, while data plans start at just £6 per month for 5GB.
£46.89 per month (unlimited data) + £50 upfront fee
Three UK has the Samsung Galaxy S26 for just £46.89, which includes unlimited data, texts and calls. You also get the double storage deal with Three.
Samsung Galaxy S26 pre-order deals
The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 also has some great pre-order deals. Here are the best.
From £36 per month (5GB data) + £12 upfront fee
If you're after the standard Samsung Galaxy S26, Sky Mobile has it available for £30 per month with a £12 upfront fee. Data plans start at just £6 per month.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus pre-order deals
As is traditional, you can also up your screen size with the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus – this gives you extra inches for not much more cash.
From £44 per month (5GB data) + £12 upfront fee
As with the other phones in the family, Sky Mobile is offering double storage for the same price on Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus. It will cost you £38 per month with a £12 upfront fee, while data plans once again start at £6 for 5GB.
We will continue to scour the UK networks and sites for other pre-order deals leading up to the phones arriving in store, so come back often.
