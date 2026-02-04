Retailer accidentally lists Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra early – here are the colours you can expect to buy

Quick Summary A retailer has listed the Galaxy S26 Ultra early, confirming the colours that it will be available in. While the colour names remain uncertain, it's likely that additional variants will be available as Samsung exclusives.

The colours for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have been revealed, thanks to a retailer listing the device early. The Samsung phone – thought to be announced on 25 February – has been the subject of a large number of leaks in recent weeks.

According to details from SammyGuru, a Russian retailer listed the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in White, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue and Black. That list of colours seems to chime with a previous leak that suggested similar hues.

What's not clear at the moment is what these colours will actually be called on release – and there's a chance that things are getting tied up in translation here.

We previously heard that Samsung was dropping the "Titanium" part from the name. But, there's some debate about whether Samsung is just dropping the titanium name or whether it's also dropping the titanium frame. With the rising cost of components, dropping titanium would potentially make for a cheaper bill of materials.

We've also previously discovered that Samsung will be using the "Shadow" name - so Shadow White rather than just White, while the blue remains an unknown. In this latest leak we're looking at Sky Blue, but previously it was referred to as Galactical Blue, which I took to be a typo for Glacial Blue.

My thought process here was that Glacial Blue is a thing, whereas Galactical is barely a word and surely Samsung would use Galaxy Blue in that case, anyway.

(Image credit: Cifrus.ru)

What else do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Recently, a question was raised over whether the phone would come with Qi2 - MagSafe – magnets, while a leak of the specs suggests that little is changing outside the core hardware that powers the phone.

As it stands, it might be that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, has a privacy display, is a little thinner than the previous model, with a slight design change around the cameras, while otherwise being much the same as what came before.

Although we're looking at black, white, blue and violet colours, it's likely that Samsung will offer other exclusive colours on Samsung.com. This is something it has done in the past as a way of enticing customers to buy direct.

In the past, Samsung has also offered double storage for pre-orders and early adopters, but it's thought that won't happen in 2026 because of the high price of storage components right now.