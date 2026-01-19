Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours leak – and it looks like orange has used up its 15 minutes of fame

Quick Summary The colours of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked and orange might not be on the list. Photos of SIM trays allegedly reveal the future colours for the new Samsung flagship phone expected to launch at the end of February.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours might have been confirmed from the most unlikely of places – the leaking of the SIM card trays. The trays are all colour-matched, potentially revealing the hues that Samsung's latest phone will offer.

The leak comes from a reliable source online, Universe Ice on X. He shares four SIM card trays, so it looks like the colours will be black, white, blue and purple.

While this isn't definitive evidence of Samsung's colourways for 2026, it does raise a question over a colour that we thought we'd see: orange.

The bright hue has been doing the rounds after Apple introduced Cosmic Orange as the hero colour for the iPhone 17 Pro. It almost immediately appeared on what appeared to be a dummy Galaxy S26 handset.

It was assumed that Samsung was going to follow Apple's lead here, although it's worth pointing out that Apple wasn't the first to have an orange phone, as there was a Titanium Orange Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2024.

Instead we're looking at four colours with a rumour that Samsung is going to drop the "Titanium" naming that it's had for the past couple of years. Instead, they might be called Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Ultraviolet. The blue colour is listed in the leak as Galactial Blue, but looking at light blue colour, I suspect it's supposed to be Glacial Blue.

Will the Galaxy S26 Ultra only come in four colours?

Samsung normally offers the phone in four base colours that go out to networks and retailers. And from all the conversations I've had with retailers, black is always the most popular with buyers.

But Samsung then offers its phone in exclusive colours via Samsung.com, as a way of boosting direct sales. That sometimes sees the more exotic finishes available only via that route. For example, for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Titanium Jadegreen and Titanium Pinkgold are only available directly.

It might be that if Samsung was planning to offer a bright orange, it would only be available directly.

It's also worth noting that the colours for the Ultra and the regular devices aren't the same. Firstly, the use of titanium to finish the Ultra meant that the colours had a Titanium name in the past, with a slightly different look.

Just look to the Galaxy S25 again and there's Blueblack, Icyblue, Shadow Silver, Navy and Mint – with Coralred and Pinkgold as the Samsung exclusives. So, any orange option could be limited to the Galaxy S26 – or has the orange phone trend finished already?