Nespresso brews up a perfect Mediterranean summer with latest collection

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has launched its latest collection, inspired by the warmth and delicacy of the Mediterranean. It features a variety of new coffee flavours exclusively for Nespresso Vertuo machines, and two new accessories.

Nespresso has kicked off the summer sunshine with its latest collection, inspired by the warmth and delicacy of the Mediterranean. The launch showcases a variety of new coffee flavours and accessories, all of which are infused with the vibrant Pantone Mandarin Orange shade. The new capsules are exclusively designed for Nespresso Vertuo machines.

After launching its stunning hand-drawn collaboration with Liberty in February, the collection certainly lives up to expectations.

The collection celebrates iconic Mediterranean locations such as the French Riviera, Greek islands and the Balkan Peninsula, encapsulating the scents, flavours, and aesthetics of these dreamy holiday spots.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Sunny Almond Vanilla Over Ice

The Sunny Almond Vanilla Over Ice blend takes centre stage as a new limited-edition flavour, revealing a smooth and refreshing taste with a light-roast Arabica blend.

The capsules are for Nespresso Vertuo machines, and will cost £6.90 for a pack of 10.

Sunny Almond Vanilla Over Ice (Vertuo) (Image credit: Nespresso)

Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice

The Tropical Coconut Over Ice features a delightful coconut flavour with a sweet hint of vanilla splash through the caramel notes. It creates the perfect taste sensation for warm weather, adding an exotic twist to your summer days.

The capsules are for also Nespresso Vertuo machines, and will cost £6.40 for a pack of 10.

Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice (Vertuo) (Image credit: Nespresso)

Cold Brew Style Intense

The Cold Brew Style Intense offers a smooth, silky and bold texture that boasts sweet-caramel tasting notes. Nespresso has transformed cold brew coffee with its Cold Brew Style Intense, highlighting its rich character within minutes, without any bitterness.

The capsules are for also Nespresso Vertuo machines, and will cost £6.37 for a pack of 7.

Cold Brew Style Intense (Vertuo) (Image credit: Nespresso)

Alongside the summer coffees, Nespresso has launched a series of summer-ready inspired accessories designed to elevate the iced coffee experience.

The range includes the limited-edition Orange Nomad Travel Mug, adding a touch of style to your travels while ensuring your beverages stay cool. There's also a vibrant Orange Ice Cube Tray designed to last long without compromising the rich flavour of your coffee.

The Orange Nomad Travel Mug is priced at £25 and the Orange Ice Cube Tray is £8.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Did you know that Nespresso also recently added two Iberian-inspired blends to its World Explorations range?