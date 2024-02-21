Nespresso and Liberty collaborate on stunning hand-drawn collection

We've seen a number of Nespresso collaborations over the years, with the Nespresso x Fusalp Christmas collection being the most recent. However, the best coffee machine brand has now unveiled its latest project, but this time, with spring in mind. Nespresso and Liberty's limited edition three-piece collection was unveiled earlier this month, and has captured the attention of many.

Inspired by the multitude of carefully cultivated aromatics found in each and every Nespresso coffee, the collection introduces Botanical Notes, an exclusive pattern hand-drawn by the Liberty design team in the heart of London.

Before you find out more, did you know David Beckham recently revealed his partnership with Nespresso too?

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Expertly crafted to provide coffee lovers with an unforgettable and joyful experience, each item in the exclusive Nespresso x Liberty collection features Botanical Notes as an evocative design motif. The collection features Nespresso’s signature Vertuo Next machine, Aeroccino Milk Frother, and the stylish Vertuo Mug.

A bespoke medley of Nespresso Vertuo capsules, exclusively selected for the collaboration, will be offered as a limited-edition gift with the purchase of the Nespresso x Liberty machine. The selection includes Master Origins Colombia, Master Origins Mexico and Vivida B12, a smooth, balanced blend enriched with vitamin B12. Find out more about the Vivida B12 in our Nespresso Coffee+ range experience.

The Nespresso x Liberty collection is available for purchase from Nespresso boutiques and Nespresso's website, and for a limited time at Liberty.