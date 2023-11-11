David Beckham reveals his love for coffee after announcing partnership with Nespresso

We're a big fan of a collaboration here at T3. We've recently been loving the new Elf x Crocs release, and before that, it was all about Arnold Schwarzenegger's DIY range with Lidl. We also love everything about Nespresso, from its different machines to the huge variety of capsules available. It really is no surprise that the brand holds multiple top spaces in our best pod coffee machine guide. Therefore, you can only imagine our excitement when we came across the following piece of news...

It was announced only yesterday that Nespresso has officially welcomed David Beckham as a brand partner. The partnership reflects David’s love of coffee and a unique insight into how he makes everyday moments unforgettable with Nespresso.

Away from his busy schedule with Inter Miami CF and UNICEF, David has a genuine love for high quality, sustainably sourced coffee. Whether at home or away, he enjoys a morning cup of coffee and even tries to steal a moment to himself as part of his daily ritual, as seen in the light-hearted video shared on his social channels today.

With Nespresso, David will share an exclusive view of the genuine coffee moments he enjoys. This includes quiet moments to himself as he enjoys around his hectic schedule, making his favourite Nespresso coffees and recipes, highlighting how even as a global icon, he still needs a moment of mindfulness, either with family or to himself as part of his morning ritual.

Anna Lundstrom, CEO for Nespresso in the UK and ROI said: “David Beckham has always had an unforgettable style, taste and passion for creating elevated experiences which are many of the qualities of Nespresso. We are delighted to be working with David to showcase his genuine love for the nation's favourite drink and his journey of coffee discovery, as well as showing how even the routine coffee moments; with family, with friends, and ourselves, can make every day even more meaningful.”

