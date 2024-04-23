Nespresso adds two Iberian-inspired blends to World Explorations range

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has added two new coffee blends to its World Explorations range, Cádiz Espresso and Lisbon Bica. Both blends pay homage to the rich coffee legacies of Cádiz and Lisbon. They are available exclusively for Nespresso Original machines and can be purchased from 23rd April online and in Nespresso boutiques for £5.10 per sleeve.

Nespresso, known for its range of best-selling coffee machines, has yet again expanded its World Explorations coffee pod range. Designed to emulate the types of espresso coffee the city natives drink, the range aims to expand Nespresso lovers’ horizons and provide different cultural tastes at the press of a button.

If you didn't already know, each blend in the range represents a certain nation, with examples including Paris, Istanbul, Rio De Janeiro and Miami. Nespresso's two latest additions, Cádiz Espresso and Lisbon Bica, pay homage to the rich coffee legacies of Cádiz and Lisbon and capture the essence of Iberian coffee culture.

Cádiz Espresso

The Cádiz Espresso is a delightful blend inspired by the traditional Spanish Torrefacto roasting method. Infused with sugar during roasting, it creates a caramelised layer on Brazilian Arabicas and Indian robustas, delivering a velvety yet bold coffee sensation boasting malty cereal, biscuit and caramel notes.

It has an intensity level of eight, making it one of Nespresso's mid-range blends.

Lisbon Bica

Experience the vibrant streets of Lisbon with the Lisbon Bica pod, inspired by the traditional way of drinking coffee in Portugal. The rich, dark roasted blend features robusta beans from Nicaragua and El Salvador. It features enticing roasted cereal and nutty undertones, complemented by the aroma of freshly roasted almonds.

Lisbon Bica has an intensity level of 10, putting it into Nespresso's stronger blends category.

Both blends are available exclusively for Nespresso Original machines and can be purchased from 23rd April online and in Nespresso boutiques for £5.10 per sleeve.

