This top-rated Ninja Slushi alternative has had a Prime Day price cut

Pretty much everyone I know was buzzing when Ninja dropped its SLUSHi maker last year. It launched just in time for summer, and if we're being honest, there weren’t many decent options out there to begin with.

However, when the upgraded INOVIVA Slushie Machine arrived, things got serious. With a similar design and the same liquid capacity as the Ninja SLUSHi, it became officially difficult for frozen drink lovers to make a choice. There’s just one major difference – INOVIVA’s version is heavily discounted for Prime Day, whilst the Ninja SLUSHi is barely touched. Come on, Ninja, we expected better.

Right now, you can save just under £65 on the INOVIVA Slushie Machine, which I personally think is a steal.

The INOVIVA Slushie Machine boasts a generous 88oz capacity, which means you can whip up slushies for up to nine people at once. It also comes with five intelligent preset programs, so all you have to do is pour in your drink of choice, select your mode and thickness – and you’ve got a refreshing slushie in as little as 15 minutes.