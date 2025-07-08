This top-rated Ninja Slushi alternative has had a Prime Day price cut
It has exactly the same capacity!
Pretty much everyone I know was buzzing when Ninja dropped its SLUSHi maker last year. It launched just in time for summer, and if we're being honest, there weren’t many decent options out there to begin with.
However, when the upgraded INOVIVA Slushie Machine arrived, things got serious. With a similar design and the same liquid capacity as the Ninja SLUSHi, it became officially difficult for frozen drink lovers to make a choice. There’s just one major difference – INOVIVA’s version is heavily discounted for Prime Day, whilst the Ninja SLUSHi is barely touched. Come on, Ninja, we expected better.
Right now, you can save just under £65 on the INOVIVA Slushie Machine, which I personally think is a steal.
Simply pour in your favourite beverage and enjoy a smooth, undiluted frozen drink – perfect for cocktails, milkshakes and smoothies at home.
The INOVIVA Slushie Machine boasts a generous 88oz capacity, which means you can whip up slushies for up to nine people at once. It also comes with five intelligent preset programs, so all you have to do is pour in your drink of choice, select your mode and thickness – and you’ve got a refreshing slushie in as little as 15 minutes.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.