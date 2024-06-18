Ralph Lauren's new men's fragrance hits shelves, and it's already a best-seller

After its release in March, Ralph Lauren's Polo 67 Eau de Toilette is proving to be a huge hit. Its warm tones and unique citrusy blend come in a refillable fragrance bottle , featuring a rich, dark blue silhouette. The fragrance has an RRP of £80 for 125ml, with many retailers offering 75ml for £65-£75. It's also currently on offer at Boots if you're based in the UK.

Ralph Lauren made headlines in March after introducing a bold, fresh scent to its existing men's fragrance lineup. In a nod to Ralph Lauren's founding year, the Polo 67 Eau de Toilette is designed to reignite the Polo fragrance franchise, bringing an athletic spirit to the iconic collection.

The Polo 67 has been on retailer shelves for a few weeks now, with many critics boasting its position amongst the best men's fragrances and colognes. Its warm tones and unique citrusy blend come in a refillable fragrance bottle , featuring a rich, dark blue silhouette, shiny blue cap and white accents.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

For over 57 years, Ralph Lauren’s heritage has been deeply rooted in a spirit of ‘sporty elegance’. It holds a rich history in the world of sport with a renowned portfolio of global partnerships across tennis, golf, and the Olympics, along with a roster of world-class athlete ambassadors. The fragrance's marketing campaign also reflects this, featuring New York Yankees team captain, Aaron Judge.

“In both the world of sport and the world of fragrance, it’s passion that sets things apart. Aaron Judge’s genuine love for baseball embodies what I most believe in — a commitment to excellence and the art of doing what you love,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer.

The Polo 67 Eau de Toilette isn't the first fragrance of 2024 designed to encompass its brand's history, with Montblanc's recent range of men's fragrances resembling old-fashioned ink-pots.

Ralph Lauren Polo 67 Eau de Toilette 125ml: was £85.00, now £72.25 at Boots (save £13)

This is a bold, bright fragrance for men, featuring a spark of woods and citrus that create captivating blend of redefining freshness. Whispers of earthy vetiver and the woody facets of patchouli give the fragrance a powerful and sophisticated trail.

75ml: was £69.00, now £58.65 at Boots