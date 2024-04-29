Montblanc sets the bar high with new premium range of men's fragrances

QUICK SUMMARY Montblanc is launching a premium range of men's fragrances, entitled the Heritage Collection. There are four fragrances altogether, all of which will be available to purchase at Escentual.com from Wednesday. Each bottle is priced at £125.00 for £125ml.

Luxury lifestyle brand Montblanc is launching a premium range of men's fragrances, entitled the Heritage Collection. There are four fragrances in the range altogether, all of which will be available to purchase at Escentual.com from Wednesday 1st May 2024.

The four scents are built around key notes of leather, patchouli, vetiver and incense. Known for producing some of the best fountain pens available, Montblanc's decision for the bottles to resemble old-fashioned ink-pots is a clear nod to its heritage as a luxury pen maker.

Each bottle is priced at £125.00 for £125ml, making the collection keenly priced compared to other contenders amongst the best men's fragrances and colognes.

Black Meisterstück

Black Meisterstück is inspired by the iconic Meisterstück writing instrument, encapsulating the essence of writing elegance. The fragrance embodies sophistication and grandeur with noble incense and spicy notes, amplified by captivating notes of amber.

Extreme Leather

Extreme Leather combines soft, luxurious leather with sensual iris notes. It creates an olfactory impression of natural suede leather enhanced with powdery smoothness, transporting you to the Maison’s Tuscany ateliers. The musky facet adds depth and warmth, making this fragrance an irresistible indulgence.

Vetiver Glacier

Vetiver Glacier is a fresh and invigorating eau de parfum, inspired by the majestic Mont Blanc. This fragrance features notes of bitter vetiver, spicy ginger and nutmeg, and warm cedarwood and sandalwood. A touch of white musk adds a modern touch, whilst the raw woody quality of sandalwood wraps the fragrance in a comforting embrace.

Patchouli Ink

Patchouli Ink is a captivating fragrance that captures the essence of ink on paper, embodying the rich heritage of Montblanc calligraphy. The smoky, earthy notes of patchouli mingle with delicate musk and vanilla, creating a unique olfactory experience that evokes the sensation of writing with a fountain pen.

Each fragrance will be available to purchase at Escentual.com from Wednesday 1st May 2024.