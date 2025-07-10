£600 off this massive TV shows there are deals beyond Amazon this Prime Day

If you're ever going to buy a 100-inch TV, you might as well do it during a major sales event – it's your only chance to save money on what's always going to be a chunky purchase. Except, thanks to Hisense and AO.com, you might not need to spend nearly as much as you might think.

They're knocked down the 100-inch 100E7NQTUK TV by a massive £600 (£640 if you're an AO member), bringing it down from £1,699 all the way down to £1,099 for most people. That's a huge saving, and one of the biggest you'll find anywhere this Prime Day, proving that Amazon doesn't have a monopoly on these deals.

Hisense 100E7NQTUK 4K QLED TV: was £1,699 now £1,099 at AO.com This is a brilliant price that coincides with Prime Day – and I'd challenge anyone to find a comparable 100-inch TV for a price that even remotely competes with it. It won't last long, though, so don't take too much time to consider it.

Because AO isn't remotely affiliated with Amazon, there's no guarantee at all that this deal will last even through to the end of tomorrow, when Prime Day itself ends. In fact, AO typically tends to have stock fluctuations as its better deals and discounts get snapped up by buyers, so make sure that you grab this if you're in the market for a TV on this scale.

100 inches is massive, of course, and you'll need a room to suit it, but if you do have that setup you'll be sitting down in front of an entertainment powerhouse. It uses a QLED panel for quantum-dot precision and colour – with vibrancy that puts LCD panels to shame.

On top of that, it has the modes that you'll need if you want to game on it with something like the PS5 Pro. Its game mode reduces latency to ensure that you get the smoothest possible response times – although it's worth knowing that it's only a 60Hz panel, so there's no 120Hz support (which isn't a huge surprise at this crazy price).

With Freely built-in for your TV streaming needs, and Dolby Vision support to ensure that your favourite shows and movies look as good as possible, this is quite a package, and it's worth reiterating again that you simply never see TVs of this size for this sort of price. They're normally prohibitively priced, so if you want the biggest TV of anyone you know, it's time to pounce.