LG OLED M4 could change TV forever – here's why I'm excited about it

Just under a year ago I set eyes on LG's first iteration of a 'wireless OLED TV', the M series, at a major trade show in Las Vegas called CES. It was a while before the OLED M3 was given a price – and, unsurprisingly, it didn't come cheap – but I was so blown away by it that, ahead of this year's CES, it's great to see LG advance the technology even further.

Say hello to the LG OLED M4, the 2024 iteration, which is a match to its also-new OLED G4 sister everywhere that matters, except that it's the fully wireless alternative. That's possible because it features a separate Zero Connect box where your HDMI devices plug in, allowing for a neater installation. Sure, it still needs a power cable, but that's your lot.

So what's got me extra excited about the LG OLED M4? This year it's not only being introduced in ultra-large sizes: in addition to the 97-, 83- and 77-inch models there's also a more 'normal-size' 65-inch version that I think could actually fit into people's homes – and not cost as much either (although pricing is yet to be announced at the time of writing). That makes it a more plausible contender for being one of the best OLED TVs.

LG OLED M4: What's new?

(Image credit: LG)

So just what else is new about the LG OLED M4 compared to last year's M3, aside from the new size option? Well, there are some key factors, headed up by the introduction of a new α11 processor. That brings virtual 11.1.2 channel surround sound, along with 'Voice Remastering', plus there's an even brighter panel than the previous generation.

As I've already seen from the LG OLED G3, which I reviewed last year, LG is able to squeeze a whole lot of brightness from its Micro Lens Array (MLA) OLED panels, enhanced by Brightness Booster Max. For 2024, however, there's a new Peak Highlighter feature, which is only possible on the M4 and G4 models, bringing even more brightness to highlights specifically. I don't think that'll be a huge leap beyond the previous-gen models (LG is only saying it's up to 150% brighter than an OLED B4), but I'm already convinced the OLED M4 will look stunning.

Think about it: a wireless TV, one that's capable of receiving even 4K 144Hz signals in Game Mode, making it future-proof for even high-end experiences later down the line. As this technology trickles down into future generations it could change the face of TV forever for the better. Especially if it actually becomes more affordable.