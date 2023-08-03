LG M3 Wireless OLED TV price finally revealed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At this year’s CES show in Las Vegas, LG unveiled some rather impressive TVs but one of the highlights was definitely the LG M3 . This takes the incredible performance of the also-revealed LG G3 display and makes the whole thing wireless using its Zero Connect Technology.

This tech allows the TV to be wire-free, apart from a single power lead. All other connections attach directly to the Zero Connect Box, which can be placed anywhere in your room, and then transmitted wirelessly to the TV.

This means that you can keep your TV looking clutter-free, even if it’s wall-mounted – no need for a stealthy installation. The box includes 3x 4K 120Hz HDMI ports, 2x USB ports and optical connections. It uses the less common 60GHz bandwidth, to avoid interference and can switch to other channels automatically if needed. The signal is visually lossless, with less than 5ms latency, which means it can even be used for gaming.

(Image credit: LG)

This is the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV and so we were expecting it to cost a lot more than the G3 model when it launches in September. In fact though, the difference isn’t as much as you’d expect. The smallest size, which is 77 inches, will cost £5,999.99 in the UK. The 83-inch will be £7,999.99 and the ginormous 97-inch model will be a cool £27,999.99. While there is no 97-inch model in the G3, the 77-inch M3 is £1000 more and the 83-inch just £500 more than the G3 equivalents.

If I was looking for an 83-inch TV, an extra £500 for a completely wireless solution is definitely worth the money.

There’s no exact date for the launch yet but we’re told that it will be available through LG’s UK retailers as well as direct from the website.