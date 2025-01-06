LG's new OLED fixes one major problem that I always thought was an issue

I've spent an hour at a behind-closed-doors LG presentation at CES 2025, where I was particularly stunned by the Korean brand's top-tier set, the OLED G5. But there's another major change to its wireless model, this year the LG OLED M5, which fixes an issue that I've always thought was a problem.

The follow-up to the OLED M4 from last year – which I was particularly excited about at its reveal – the OLED M5 is able to transmit signals wirelessly using the Zero Connect Box. But for the 2025 model it no longer needs to be line-of-sight, which was the case with the previous model.

Interestingly, the new box included with the set can even be hidden away – so long as you're not putting it in, say, a metal enclosure, with LG saying that only wood is advisable. But that's what most TV consoles are made from – mine certainly is – and means hiding the box away for a tidier visual arrangement.

The whole point of the M5 OLED is that it takes all that's good about the OLED G5, but cuts the cord – removing the need for plugging in HDMI cables to transmit content to the set. Plugging into the box sorts that for you – making it ideal for wall-mounting. Of course you do still need to plug in a power cable for both TV and the Zero Connect Box, but that's a whole lot fewer wires to have trailing up the wall.

The proprietary wireless technology, developed by LG, transmits lossless and without using Wi-Fi – so there's no stress on your home network and no compromise when it comes to the resulting quality. I watched a side-by-side demo with an M5 and G5 and there's zero lag.

It's not only the LG OLED M5 that's part of the company's range this year either: the introduction of a QNED9M caters for the LED market it OLED isn't your bag, offering the same wireless solution via the Zero Connect Box. That joins the OLED M5, which will be available in 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch sizes. There's no word on price just yet, but the confirmation of a more capable Zero Connect Box is a big fix in my view.

Today's best LG OLED77M4, LG OLED83M4, LG OLED97M4 and LG OLED evo M4 4K Smart TV deals No price information Check Amazon

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors