One of Apple CarPlay's new Tesla-like features will soon be removed again
Just when you thought you could watch Netflix through CarPlay
Quick Summary
After adding the ability to stream videos to a CarPlay-compatible screen, the Sidecar app has had to remove the feature again.
Apple's rules still do not allow for web browsing or video streaming through its in-car platform.
Drivers with CarPlay recently learned they could watch the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on their infotainment displays – something Tesla owners have enjoyed for years. However, Apple has forced the feature to be removed again just a few days later.
The excitement originally came after popular iOS app Sidecar added the ability to load websites through Apple CarPlay, therefore allowing video from the biggest streaming services to run on a car's display.
Only paid Sidecar members could access this feature, but it finally gave drivers a feature they've requested for years.
Sadly though, Apple has a strict policy on the use of web browsers and video playback through its in-car platform and has asked Sidecar to remove it again – something the app company has complied with.
Those who subscribed specifically for it can request a refund, though:
"Thank you for your interest in our Safari browsing feature for CarPlay. We’ve been overwhelmed by your positive response and support for this functionality," said the developer (via 9to6Mac).
"We designed this feature with safety as our top priority, ensuring it only operated while your vehicle was completely stopped to prevent distracted driving.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
"Unfortunately, we’ve received a direct request from Apple to remove this feature from our app in alignment with App Store guidelines. While we’re disappointed by this outcome and hoped this feature would be an innovative addition to the CarPlay experience, we fully respect Apple’s platform requirements and have removed the feature from Sidecar accordingly."
It was fun while it lasted.
If you do still want to watch videos on your in-car infotainment screen and it doesn't do so natively, there's a workaround involving an external adapter that runs Android – such as the Ottocast.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Expected Samsung foldables could arrive later than expected this year
It could be a late launch for these foldables
By Sam Cross
-
5 features I'd need to make the best Polaroid camera for me a reality
If we could just Frankenstein these five features, I'll never need to buy another camera
By Sam Cross
-
Apple CarPlay gets an essential free update to fix recent issues
Having iPhone disconnection issues in your car? Don't worry, a fix is now available
By Rik Henderson
-
Apple CarPlay update now available, brings a trio of great new features for free
It’s time to update your iPhone because there’s more CarPlay waiting for you
By Chris Hall
-
Apple CarPlay update coming with great new feature for football fans on both sides of the Atlantic
The latest version of Apple CarPlay is sporting a great new feature
By Chris Hall
-
Apple CarPlay getting a free update that some car owners have wanted for years
The next iOS update will bring some welcome layout changes
By Chris Hall
-
Apple CarPlay gets a great free update for Waze users
One of the best navigation apps has been tweaked for Apple users
By Chris Hall
-
Apple CarPlay 2 officially delayed, but that could be for the best
It could make for a better experience when it finally lands
By Sam Cross
-
Tesla owners are set to get a neat upgrade thanks to the Apple Watch
Something new is coming for Tesla drivers
By Sam Cross
-
Now you can control your Mercedes from your Apple Watch
Dude, where’s my car? This Apple Watch app can help
By Alistair Charlton