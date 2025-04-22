One of Apple CarPlay's new Tesla-like features will soon be removed again

Quick Summary After adding the ability to stream videos to a CarPlay-compatible screen, the Sidecar app has had to remove the feature again. Apple's rules still do not allow for web browsing or video streaming through its in-car platform.

Drivers with CarPlay recently learned they could watch the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on their infotainment displays – something Tesla owners have enjoyed for years. However, Apple has forced the feature to be removed again just a few days later.

The excitement originally came after popular iOS app Sidecar added the ability to load websites through Apple CarPlay, therefore allowing video from the biggest streaming services to run on a car's display.

Only paid Sidecar members could access this feature, but it finally gave drivers a feature they've requested for years.

Sadly though, Apple has a strict policy on the use of web browsers and video playback through its in-car platform and has asked Sidecar to remove it again – something the app company has complied with.

Those who subscribed specifically for it can request a refund, though:

"Thank you for your interest in our Safari browsing feature for CarPlay. We’ve been overwhelmed by your positive response and support for this functionality," said the developer (via 9to6Mac).

"We designed this feature with safety as our top priority, ensuring it only operated while your vehicle was completely stopped to prevent distracted driving.

"Unfortunately, we’ve received a direct request from Apple to remove this feature from our app in alignment with App Store guidelines. While we’re disappointed by this outcome and hoped this feature would be an innovative addition to the CarPlay experience, we fully respect Apple’s platform requirements and have removed the feature from Sidecar accordingly."

It was fun while it lasted.

If you do still want to watch videos on your in-car infotainment screen and it doesn't do so natively, there's a workaround involving an external adapter that runs Android – such as the Ottocast.