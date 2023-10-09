Daily deals Mon 9th Oct: 5 discounts you don't want to miss on Amazon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Retailers know that October and November are busy times for shopping, so it's also when the biggest deals are given. Discounts on products designed to tempt you to buy, taking just enough off the price to make you click that buy button.

There are good deals and bad deals though. Less scrupulous companies have been known to increase prices just to drop them again for sale periods. While that's not something that's allowed any more, there are more subtle practices that have the same result.

Finding a really good deal often isn't as easy as it looks, especially if you don't have time to do all the research yourself. That's why at T3, we've decided to make it easier for you. While you can find a full assortment of great deals for Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday in our hubs, here you'll find the very best on that particular day.

Below we've selected just five deals that represent the absolute best buys right now. The deals span all of T3's content, from tech to home and active, and include some of the best selling deals as well as our personal picks.

The best deals right now – Monday October 9, 2023

Best TV deal

55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni: was £749 , now £449.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Save 40% – A star pick of the Amazon Prime Day sales, this Amazon Fire TV has £300 off its usual price. It's laden with features, too, offering 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) pictures, a built-in easy-to-use smart interface with access to all your favourites, and Alexa voice control too.

Best smart home deal

Echo Show 8: was £119.99 , now £64.99 at Amazon

Get 46% off the Echo Show 8 (2nd generation). This smart display has a great HD 8-inch screen, adaptive colour and powerful speakers.

Best gaming deal

WD_Black SN850 for PS5: was £179.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking to expand your PS5's storage using an officially licenced SSD then the Western Digital range is just the ticket. Its SN850 range complete with heatsink is ideal and we're now seeing prices cut by half, such as this 1TB model with 50% off the list price. Bar-gain!

Best smart watch deal

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm): now £479 at Amazon (was £529)

Save £50 – The Apple Watch Series 8 is an incredible smart watch, and although the newer Series 9 model tops it, with this saving, it's worth considering the older model.

Most popular deal