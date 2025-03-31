M5 iPad Pro on schedule for release this year, claims expert
Apple's best tablet is reportedly getting even more power in late 2025
Quick Summary
Apple's iPad Pro M4 is the best tablet for power users, and an even more powerful M5 version will reportedly enter production later this year.
Don't expect much of a design upgrade, though.
The iPad Pro M4 models are among the very best tablets for power users, and an even more powerful version is said to be in development for release later this year.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has written in his latest PowerOn newsletter that Apple has two M5 devices in development for late 2025: the iPad Pro M5 and the M5 MacBook Pro. The iPad Pro is in "late testing" and is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025.
What to expect from the 2025 M5 iPad Pro
Don't expect a dramatic redesign this time around, though. The big changes, including a thinner body and an OLED display, have already happened in the M4 model, which also repositioned the front-facing camera.
Also, don't expect Apple's new modem to make an appearance, because that isn't expected to arrive until the 2027 M6 models.
The iPad Pro M5 is instead expected to offer a considerable speed bump model, abd be largely identical to its predecessor..
As we said in our M4 iPad Pro review, the Pro is a genuine laptop replacement. Provided you like the way iPadOS and iPad apps do things, it's a spectacularly good all-rounder for everything from gaming to entertainment to video and audio production.
It's particularly good when you pair it up with a Magic Keyboard, which for me means the iPad Pro is my go-to device for any kind of travel or remote working.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As with most Apple devices, the sweet spot for upgrading will be for owners of iPad Pros that are several years old now – the difference between the M4 and M5 will be fractional for all but the most demanding users. However, if you're skipping a few generations the difference in performance and portability will be dramatic.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Breitling races ahead with new collection of chronographs
The Top Time range returns to business as usual
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tested Meater’s Pro Duo meat thermometer, and it turns out that two is better than one
The new Meater Pro Duo is my latest cooking essential
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New evidence suggests Apple's taking its foldable iPhone seriously
And it might bring something different to the party too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
EU paves the way for iPhones and Android devices to ditch USB-C entirely
Clarification enables Apple, Samsung and others to switch to wireless charging only
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple's first foldable could come with an unexpected feature, claims expert
If it ends up being true, we'd be absolutely fine with it.
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google's Pixel 9a does one simple thing that could tempt me away from iPhones after a decade
Google's played a blinder here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple could have two Studio Displays in the pipeline, but there's mystery behind the second
The great Apple monitor mystery – is Apple making two Studio Displays or something even bigger?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Google Maps design update finally comes to iPhone after Android owners have enjoyed it for months
It should make one-handed use much easier
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
MacBook Air M4 ups the power, battery life and is surprisingly cheaper
Apple announces a new MacBook Air with a big upgrade to M4 processing
By Rik Henderson Published
-
There's an ingenious and cheap way to make sure you never lose your camera
If you're worried about losing your expensive camera, this little device could help
By Chris Hall Published