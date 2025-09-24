Logitech is rolling it back in style – it's bringing back an era of tech that I think many of us are nostalgic for, but with a technical upgrade to make it fit for 2025. Its newly unveiled Signature Slim Solar+ keyboard has a fantastic solar panel strip which means it can basically last forever.

Those of us old enough to remember calculators with solar panels to power them in the 1990s, but we also probably remember them barely charging up and needing extremely bright sunshine to really harvest much at all.

Logitech's keyboard, by contrast, can get its charge even from artificial light, and in normal office lighting, it'll gain enough charge to have effectively perpetual battery life, which is amazing. It can also retain that charge for ages – even in total darkness, if you leave it for four months, it'll still have enough power to work.

Of course, you can't just have a solar panel without making it all your own, so this one's labelled Logi LightCharge, and I'm confident we'll see it on more devices over the next few years. Logitech's office stuff already boasts very impressive battery life as a rule of thumb, but getting that even better is a nice little boost.

The battery itself, meanwhile, is rated to last for about 10 years, which means it should be doable to use this keyboard for a full decade without needing to replace it. Beyond that solar addition, though, it's not exactly a world-changing device – it's slim, just like its name suggests, and only exists in a full-scale version for now, number keys and all.

That makes it very much a productivity device, one that would look at home in a home office, or as one of a few thousand across desks in a much larger workspace. If you're looking for a hybrid keyboard to game with after work, it might not be the one – but if battery life and efficiency are of interest, you won't see many better.

It's available today for £99.99, and it works with all OS platforms, so you don't have to worry about picking out the right one for your machine of choice.