Apple could overturn an age-old rule for future MacBook Pro models

Quick Summary A revolutionary MacBook Pro could launch next year. That would bring a touch screen panel to the device.

While some MacBook models are considered to be pretty much perfect, there's still a suite of changes which fans would like to see employed. That includes everything from different chassis designs to new software and hardware features.

Now, one of the most often talked about seems to be a step closer to fruition. According to respected Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, an OLED MacBook Pro with a touch screen could arrive as soon as next year.

According to a post on Twitter, Kuo states that the first MacBook with a touch panel could enter mass production in late 2026. While it's tough to say with any certainty, that could point towards a launch in late 2026 or early 2027.

Kuo goes on to talk about another product we've heard a lot about in recent weeks. A more affordable MacBook model powered by an iPhone chipset is on the cards for late 2025, though that's not going to utilise a touch screen.

MacBook models will feature a touch panel for the first time, further blurring the line with the iPad. This shift appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the…September 17, 2025

It's an interesting approach from the brand, and one which has traditionally been a no-no. It was famously an idea which Steve Jobs wasn't a fan of, making this news especially pertinent in the history of the brand.

As Kuo notes in the tweet, it's a move which will blur the lines between the iPad and MacBook ranges even further. Many have been calling for a boost to the iPad software for years now, as those machines enjoy greater internal hardware prowess.

These days, it's completely feasible to use an iPad Pro as a hardcore performance device – the kind of thing previously reserved for spec'd up MacBook models.

One thing is certain, though – with the updates said to be coming to the MacBook range in the next year or so, it's going to be a really interesting time for Apple fans.