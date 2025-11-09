The best Black Friday fitness deals: from Garmins to treadmills and gym apparel

Black Friday is still weeks away, but plenty of sales have sprung up early and I’ve already spotted some fantastic fitness deals to help level up your training, boost recovery, and upgrade your workout wardrobe.

The Black Friday sales can often feel like chaos; half the time you can’t even think about what you really need (if anything), let alone where to turn to seek out the best bargain. Worry not! This is my third year covering the annual sale event and, as T3’s Active Writer, whose idea of fun is heading to the gym on a Friday evening, I consider myself an expert at seeking out a pretty good fitness deal, or two.

From fitness tech to strength gear and recovery essentials, these are the best early deals I’ve come across. FYI, I’ll be updating this guide throughout the month, so check back regularly to make sure you don’t miss the biggest savings as they drop.

Under Armour TriBase Reign 6: was £125 now £75 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Black Friday is one of the best times to buy workout shoes, and the TriBase Reign 6 from Under Armour is a great all-rounder. It has a stable, grippy base to handle heavy lifts, yet enough flexibility in the forefoot for more dynamic and high-intensity movements. I gave these four stars when I reviewed them. If you need a shoe that you can do a bit of everything in (apart from running), I highly recommend.

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249 now £169.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 165 is simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things. It has a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and hA all the essential Garmin features too: built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Coach, stress and sleep insights. Plus, an impressive battery life, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode, more than enough for regular training.

KNKG Heritage Leather Duffle 25L: was $400 now $200 at knkg.com Read more Read less ▼ Who said gym bags couldn’t look stylish? Not KNKG, clearly. This classic leather holdall is perfect for using on the gym floor or weekends away. It’s equipped with plenty of storage compartments, including a bottle holder and an internal shoe bag. Available in either black or tan and, if 25 litres is too small, there’s also a 46 litre option for an additional $50.

Therabody Theragun 2nd Generation Mini Massager: was £250 now £125 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Therabody is renowned for being one of the leaders in recovery tech, and now you can pick up the Mini Massager for half price – an absolute bargain! Its triangular body fits snuggly into your hand, and it comes equipped with three head attachments to soothe aches and pains in different areas of the body. Not to mention it’s the perfect size for popping in your gym bag.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein: was £40 now £32.89 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ You can never have too much protein, and you can't go wrong with Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard Whey, which packs 24grams in every scoop. Quite a few of the flavours are on offer, and they taste great, even when made with just water. We particularly love the double rich chocolate, delicious strawberry, and the chocolate peanut reminds us of eating a Snickers.

Reebok Jet 100z Folding Treadmill: was £699 now £449 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ This is the best cheap treadmill deal I've come across for serious runners, as it goes up to a very speedy 18kph and 12% incline. It also comes with many of the bells and whistles you'd find on pricier treadmills, including built-in speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, 30 workout programmes and hand grip pulse sensors. It also folds up too, so despite being a little chunkier than the other models in this list, you can still store it out of the way when you're finished with it.

NordicTrack 25kg Select-A-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell Set: was £349 now £299 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home gym setup, or get started. These adjustable dumbbells range from 5kg up to 25kg (increase in 5kg increments), providing more than enough weight to make some good progress on a series of upper and lower body exercises. They’re made from solid steel and you’ll also get two storage trays so you can keep them out the way when not in use.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4: was £180 now £108 at saucony.com Read more Read less ▼ Perfect for fast paces and long distances, the Speed 4 balances comfort and performance with SPEEDROLL, PWRRUN PB foam, and a winged nylon plate. They also have a snug fit that feels great as soon as you slip them on.

Beats Powerbeats Fit: was £199 now £174 at EE Read more Read less ▼ Beats’ latest workout earbuds combine a secure, comfortable fit with punchy sound and sweat resistance for serious training sessions. They feature the Apple H1 chip for seamless pairing, long battery life, and bold design. Plus, they're on offer in four colours.