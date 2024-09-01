Forget endless crunches – target your deep core muscles in 10 minutes with this six-move Pilates workout

Don’t enjoy crunches? Well, we’ve got some good news, you don’t actually need to do them. There are plenty of other exercises out there that won’t just fire up your abdominal muscles, but your entire core system (including your lower back, pelvis and diaphragm). This Pilates workout is a great place to start and there isn’t a crunch (or weight) in sight. Just grab a mat, or a towel, and your gym water bottle.
Pilates is well-known for its core-strengthening benefits as the movements are primarily designed to target these muscles and (despite sample sizes often being small), studies show this too. One study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that women who completed a one-hour mat Pilates workout, twice a week, not only saw significant improvements in abdominal strength, lower limb strength, flexibility and balance.
A post shared by Katy Bath | Pilates by Katy (@katybath)
A photo posted by on
For this workout you’ll rest 30 seconds between each exercise and 60 to 90 seconds between rounds. Try and aim for two rounds minimum, three if possible. If you need to half the reps for the first three exercises (as there’s quite a lot) do so. Make sure you really focus on your breathing to help you focus and fully engage those core muscles. As always, if you're unsure of any of the exercises below, have a quick watch of the video above. Here’s your workout:
- Bridge marches - 20 reps
- Toe taps - 20 reps
- Plank press - 10 reps
- Plank rocks - 10 reps
- Bird dog crunch - 10 reps
- Forearm plank touch - 10 reps
Whether you’re after more general Pilates workouts or core-specific ones, we’ve got plenty! Check out these three beginner core exercises as recommended by a Pilates teacher or, if it’s a full-body workout you’re looking for, this 8-move workout isn’t just great for strengthening your entire body, but improving your posture too.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Apple AirPods 4: what we know so far about the upcoming premium headphones and all the features we would like to see
Will Apple revolutionise our listening experience once again?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
EcoFlow Glacier review: top-tier off-grid fridge for a top-tier price
It’s arguably the coolest cooler we’ve laid eyes on, but this box of tricks is only for the most affluent of adventurers
By Leon Poultney Published
-
Five exercises, 20 minutes and no equipment to build stronger, sculpted abs
Want strong abdominal muscles? Look no further
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget weight machines – you only need a set of dumbbells and these five exercises to boost upper body muscle
Whether you can't get on your favourite machine, or your new to the gym, this dumbbell-only workout is for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Strengthen your entire body and move more efficiently with this five-move bodyweight workout
Nail the basics whilst boosting strength and muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Blow up your biceps in just six minutes with this three-move dumbbell workout
The perfect finisher for your upper or pull day workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need 20 minutes and this 8-move Pilates workout to build strength in your core, legs and glutes
If you're looking for a gentler approach to improving your strength, this is it
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build stronger legs without lifting weights and this five-move bodyweight workout
This 30-minute workout can be done anywhere
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This four-move workout strengthens your major upper and lower body muscles using a single resistance band
Build a stronger body at home with a single piece of rubber
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The exercise you’re not doing to add size to your back and biceps: Yates row
If you’re not a fan of the bent-over barbell row, you may prefer this
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published