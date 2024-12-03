Four exercises that’ll help unlock your tight hips in 7 minutes

Your hips are one of the most mobile joints in the body that can move in just about every direction, so it’s very telling when they’re tight (as Shakira rightly said ‘hips don’t lie’). “Good hip mobility means a healthy lower back, knees and ankles,” says personal trainer, ‘Coach Milad’, co-founder of Tailored Fit PT. You don’t have to carve out chunks of time for your hips either, these four exercises from Milad will only take you seven minutes. Plus, you can do them using just your body weight.
Good hip mobility is basically like a gateway to healthier movement. It can help make everyday activities easier, whether that’s bending down to pick something up, or even squatting to sit on the toilet. Plus, it can lead to better posture, relieving back pain. But, more mobile hips can also improve your athletic performance too, making exercises like deadlifts and squats easier, and help you take longer strides when you run.
A post shared by Coach Milad and Ryan ▪️Fitness and Nutrition Coach (@tailoredfitpt)
A photo posted by on
Coach Milad suggests doing one to three rounds of this hip routine, three times a week. You could do it at the start or end of your workout, or in your lunch break, either way, setting aside seven minutes isn’t too bad! For the loaded good mornings, he does use a dumbbell, however, if you don’t have one, you can always hold onto a loaded backpack, a heavy book, or a water bottle. As always, if you're not sure how to do the exercises, watch the short video above. Here’s your exercises:
- Figure four stretch – pulse for 20 reps per side
- 90/90 windshield wipers – 20 reps in total
- Couch stretch – pulse for 20 reps per side
- Good mornings – 20 reps in total
Need some more short hip sessions to sprinkle throughout your day? Try these four exercises from Codey Mooney, founder of the mobility app Pliability. Also, don't forget, as well as stretching and mobility exercises, it's important to strengthen the muscles around the hips too. This three-move workout using a resistance band, will help with just that.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Forget Black Friday, all Amazon Prime members getting one of the best sci-fi games of all time for free
18 free games are coming for Amazon Prime subscribers in December
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's Ray-Ban rivalling smart glasses could steal Galaxy S25's thunder
Samsung’s smart glasses could make an appearance at the Galaxy S25 launch
By Chris Hall Published
-
This 35-minute kettlebell workout boosts strength and crushes lots of calories
Who needs the gym when you can do this workout at home instead
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the lunges – this knee-friendly workout builds lower body strength and muscle
Don't let your knees get in the way of your lower body workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three bodyweight exercises to ‘life-proof’ your knees, according to a fitness expert
Stronger knees equals better movement and less pain, what’s not to love?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Burn fat and build muscle all over with a single dumbbell and these four exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget the treadmill – this bodyweight bench workout is the perfect calorie crusher
It's short and sweet, but very sweaty
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need this 30-minute dumbbell workout to build functional full-body muscle
Strapped for time? This short snappy session has you covered
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three core moves ‘everyone should be doing’ according to a fitness coach
And it’s not the plank…or sit-ups
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This no-nonsense dumbbell workout builds stronger quads, calves and glutes in 30 minutes
There's no reason to spend hours in the gym when there's workouts like this one
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published