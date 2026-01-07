Segway’s next-gen e-bikes aim to make cycling simpler and safer with anti-theft tech and smoother pedal assist

Segway is pushing further into the world of e-bikes and has revealed two new models at CES2026, both of which are aimed at everyday riders rather than hardcore cyclists.

Despite sounding like a pair of chaos gremlins from a teen drama, the Myon and Muxi e-bikes are actually pretty sensible machines.

Both have been built around Segway’s Intelligent Ride System, a tech platform that aims to make everyday riding feel safer and less intimidating to electric-powered cycling newbies.

To do this, it boasts a host of security and convenience tools, including AirLock proximity locking and unlocking, a new Lost Mode feature that can remotely disable the e-bike and or its battery if it’s stolen, plus over-the-air updates.

You also get a full-colour HD TFT display, an intelligent lighting setup with auto headlights, and app syncing for real-time fitness and riding data. Uff.

Segway's Myon bike is the more traditional commuter and leisure option out of the two new e-bikes, mixing classic styling with a modern touch. (Image credit: Segway)

Segway also says it's added updates to its Algorithm 2.0, its control logic, which is designed to make the pedal assist feel smoother and more natural underfoot.

This, it says, is thanks to a bunch of sensors and faster processing, which aim to reduce jerky starts and odd dead zones.

If this works as claimed, I think it could make a massive difference for people new to/a little afraid of e-bikes.

Myon, Moxy - what's the difference?

So what's the main difference between Segway's two new bikes?

For starters, the Myon e-bike is the more traditional commuter and leisure option, mixing classic styling with modern touches.

It’s a selectable Class 1, 2 or 3 e-bike in the US, and comes with Segway’s proprietary electronic shifting paired with a Shimano CUES 9-speed drivetrain.

There’s also an optional removable top tube accessory that can switch it from step-through to a more traditional diamond frame, while also making it easier to mount extra accessories like frame bags.

Segway's Muxi model is more of a compact utility ride - Segway describes it as a short-tail e-bike that mixes the comfort of a cruiser with the stability of a cargo bike.

It’s designed to be heavily customisable via add-ons, including a passenger kit, baskets, fenders and more, and it also includes some cunning energy-saving features like Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, regenerative braking and traction control.

Segway Xaber 300 in action (Image credit: Segway)

Segway also used its CES event to tease the Xaber 300, an electric dirt bike inspired by its Dakar Rally prototype. For most people, the Myon and Muxi look like the more everyday launches.

When can we get one?

In terms of when you can actually get your hands on Segway's latest bikes, the brand says the Myon will be the first to land, and is actually on sale now in the US.

You can get your hands on it via Segway's official web store as well as official Segway e-bike dealers, priced at $1,999.99 (~£1,480 / AU$2,970).

The more compact Muxi is a little further out, with a March 2026 launch window and a slightly lower price tag of $1,699.99 (~£1,260 / AU$2,520), again via Segway’s own store and authorised dealers.

A handful of the add-ons, like the front basket, will also roll out around the same time, Segway says.

As for the Xaber 300 electric dirt bike, that's expected to arrive during spring/summer-time later this year, priced at an eye-watering $5,299.99 (~£3,928 / AU$7,874).

Read more about the bikes over at Segway.com.