I tried Segway’s Myon e-bike, and I’m seriously impressed – but the best is still to come

While in recent years, Segway has been known for its scooters, it was electric bikes that once again stole the show in 2026. The new Myon and Muxi bikes feel more mainstream than last year’s Xafari and Xyber offerings but with some impressive leaps in technology that make them stand out from the crowd.

The Myon is your standard e-bike design, with a thinner frame than the Xafari. Crucially, it’s a lot lighter, at 73lbs (33.1kg) and it comes with a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain, so you can manually adjust the effort level to tackle inclines or off-road conditions. It can be a class 1, 2 or 3 e-bike, to meet the required regulation, but has a maximum speed of 28mph in Class 3 mode, and a range of up to 80 miles. Hopefully, this means we could see the Myon come to Europe as well as the US but there are no details on that yet.

The step-through frame doesn’t suit all users, so the Myon actually offers an optional top tube bar which can be attached to give more of a men’s bike aesthetic of a diamond frame. It certainly changes the look of the bike, if not the ride experience.

(Image credit: Segway)

Tech onboard

On the tech side, the Myon features Segway’s latest Intelligent Ride System, which now includes a Lost Mode that allows you to remotely disable the bike and battery if stolen. It’s also compatible with two high-tech accessories that will be available later this year.

The Xiro Dropper post automatically lowers the seat post as the bike slows to a stop, allowing you to more easily place your feet flat on the floor without having to come off the seat. This is something that features in high-end mountain bikes as a more manual solution, but it’s a first as an automatic solution.

The second accessory is a rearview radar. This uses millimetre wave radar, as featured in many car systems, to alert the rider when vehicles are coming up fast behind them. The ride receives an audible alert as well as lights on the handlebars, while the rear taillight flashes to warn the approaching driver.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Segway) (Image credit: Segway) (Image credit: Segway) (Image credit: Segway)

Riding the Myon

I took the Myon around an indoor track in Las Vegas to see what it’s like to ride, and first impressions were good. The bike feels considerably lighter, making it easier to lift and turn into position. The bike also feels really premium, with its bright phone-like centrally mounted display and array of buttons positioned close to each of your thumbs that cover the horn, indicators, assist level and gears.

I like that the bike offers both the control of gears and electric-assist level, as it gives you the freedom to use the battery power more sparingly. You can also just choose to ignore the gears if you wish and crank up the electric power – even using the throttle lever instead of pedalling (for class 2 usage).

The motor on the Myon is a 500W model with 85Nm of peak torque, making it fast off the line. With the gears in use, you can gain similar power with a little more effort, but combined, the bike really shifts. Again, you notice the slimmer, lighter frame here, making it easier to make quick movements, but at speed, it really glides along.

(Image credit: Segway)

Muxi

As fun as the Myon is to ride, I couldn’t keep my eyes off the upcoming Muxi (pronounced moo-shee). While this wasn’t available for a test ride, the look of this e-bike is dripping in style. This short-tail e-bike is a compact cargo style, with 20-inch wheels and some great accessories.

A passenger kit adds a rear seat and foot pegs, while a middle basket adds cargo space and fenders (mudguards) to avoid the splash-back from the road. Finished in a dusty sage or olive rush paint, it has a certain beach vibe that makes you think of coffees in California rather than school runs in Saint Albans, but I really hope this one crosses the pond.

In terms of tech, the Muxi will offer a 750W motor and an 80 Mile range, with a 20 mph max speed in Class 2 setup and 80Nm of peak torque. This model has a more traditional single-speed drivetrain but with hill start and descent features to make pedalling easier plus regenerative braking and traction control to avoid wheel spin.

The Muxi will be available in the US in March 2026, priced at $1699.99 (£1300 / €1500 / A$2500), while the Myon is available now on the US Segway store, priced at $1999.99 (£1500 / € 1700 / A$3000). Availability in the UK, Europe and Australia has not been confirmed.