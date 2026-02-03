Garmin upgrades its Varia bike radar with vehicle “threat levels” and brake light tech

After what feels like an incredibly busy year for the brand, Garmin shows no signs of slowing down.

The company has just unveiled the Varia RearVue 820, a new rearview radar and tail light that builds on the brand’s popular cycling safety tech with smarter vehicle tracking, a brighter light, and significantly longer battery life.

The new radar follows a slew of new releases, including two Approach golf watches, the quatix 8 Pro marine wearable, a new Venu X1 colourway and various feature updates in the Connect app, including Nutrition.

The RearVue 820 introduces what Garmin calls advanced vehicle tracking, using more powerful, precise radar to detect not just approaching vehicles but also their relative threat level.

(Image credit: Garmin)

When paired with a compatible Edge cycling computer or the Varia smartphone app, the system can identify a vehicle’s size (categorised as small, medium or large) and monitor side-to-side movement as it approaches from behind.

Garmin says this allows riders to better understand what’s happening in traffic, rather than simply being alerted that a vehicle is present.

The radar can detect vehicles from over 175 metres away and offers a wider field of view than previous Varia units, meaning it can pick up movement several lanes across, not just directly behind the rider.

Smarter alerts for real-world traffic

Another notable upgrade is same-speed tracking, which alerts cyclists to vehicles that are following at a similar pace or waiting to pass.

Alerts can be delivered visually on Edge head units, audibly via the Varia app, or as vibrations on compatible Garmin watches, with voice alerts currently rolling out via Garmin’s public beta programme on select smartwatches.

The RearVue 820 is said to be Garmin’s brightest radar tail light yet, visible from up to 2km away, and it now doubles as a brake light.

When the system detects deceleration or stopping, it triggers a unique flashing pattern designed to alert riders and drivers behind.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin claims up to 24 hours in day flash mode and up to 30 hours with radar only, making it more viable for long rides, multi-day touring, or endurance training.

Charging is handled via USB-C, and a new seatpost mount is designed to fit most road and gravel bikes cleanly.

The Garmin Varia RearVue 820 will be available from 6 February at Garmin UK, Garmin US, Garmin EU and Garmin AU, priced at £259.99 / $299.99 / €299.99 / AU$469, positioning it as a premium safety upgrade for road cyclists who regularly ride in traffic-heavy environments.