Garmin’s Approach J1 is a GPS golf watch made specifically for junior players - not just smaller wrists

Garmin has launched a brand-new golf watch called the Approach J1 - and it’s not just a “smaller version” of an adult wearable.

Instead, Garmin is calling it the first GPS watch purpose-built for junior golfers. This is thanks to a simpler, more guided on-course experience designed to help younger players learn faster, build confidence and make better decisions without needing a coach hovering over every shot, the firm says.

It’s also been designed to not get in the way, using a slim, lightweight build that’s meant to go unnoticed during a swing alongside a ComfortFit fabric strap sized specifically for smaller wrists.

What's more, it comes in two colour options - cloud blue or lilac - with a matching metal bezel.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The big idea with the Approach J1 is making course management feel less intimidating - and Garmin’s loaded it with features that gently steer young golfers through a round.

The standout is tee-off guidance, which gives real-time suggestions for where to tee off on each hole based on the player’s ability. The main thing here is that this isn’t limited to traditional tee boxes, either - it can point juniors to forward positions across 43,000+ preloaded courses, which is a clever way to make rounds feel more playable without turning every hole into a slog.

There’s also Personal Par, which basically sets a more realistic “par” based on what the golfer actually shoots - and then adjusts as they improve. It even throws in celebratory animations for making par or better, which is exactly the kind of small reward that should help keep kids engaged.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Other handy tools loaded on the Approach J1 include a simple pace-of-play timer, to teach the younger ones not to take forever over every shot, plus club suggestions and distance to the green to help with decision-making.

Garmin says the learning-focused features can be switched on or off as skills progress, so it can scale from first proper rounds to something a bit more serious.

On the spec side, the watch boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, water-resistance for playing through rough weather, and up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, which should cover multiple rounds between charges.

Pricing and other stuff

The Approach J1 is available to buy now from Garmin's webstore, priced at £309.99 / $299.99 / AU$499.

And while today’s announcement is very golf-heavy, Garmin didn’t stop at a junior watch. It also revealed the Approach G82 - a new launch monitor/handheld with radar metrics and putting-focused insights - as well as the Xero L60i, a premium range-finding monocular. This, Garmin says, mixes laser range-finding with onboard GPS mapping and a colour display built into the optics.

And for those more serious about their golfing, Garmin also unveiled the updated Tactix 8 - Cerakote Edition, which takes its rugged tactical smartwatch and adds a durable ceramic-polymer coating, plus an AMOLED display.

Unlike the Approach J1, which is very much a junior golf watch for learning, the Tactix 8 is right at the other end of the spectrum, as more of a tactical monster watch for adults. The price reflects that, too, coming in at £1,379.99 in the UK and $1,599.99 in the US. Gulp.

If none of these watches are up your street, and you're wondering which Garmin watch is for you - check out T3’s best cheap Garmin watch deals roundup and our best Garmin buying guide.