Three bodyweight exercises for knee longevity, according to a fitness expert

Healthy knees aren’t just key for helping you hit a new squat or deadlift PB, but running, hiking – basically, pain-free every day movement. If you suffer from aches and pains in these joints, or are just looking to bulletproof them, then these three longevity exercises from Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, can help.

You may be wondering whether you should avoid any exercises that move this joint if you’re suffering from pain there. The Cleveland Clinic says: “Increasing your strength and flexibility will reduce pressure on your joint and can reduce pain.” They also add that exercise will help strengthen the muscles that surround the knee to support it better. However, like the NHS advises, it’s always important to listen to the severity of your pain. New exercises can heighten symptoms slightly as the body gets used to new movement, but this should subside over time.

A post shared by Coach Milad and Ryan ▪️Fitness and Nutrition Coach (@tailoredfitpt) A photo posted by on

What we like about the exercises below is that they don’t require any equipment (apart from the first one, but Coach Milad has supplied a bodyweight alternative). Then, once you’ve mastered the bodyweight versions, you can increase the intensity by adding in a small dumbbell or kettlebell. We’d advise performing three rounds of each exercise for 45 seconds – on both sides of your body, where applicable – and aiming to try and squeeze these in at least two to three times a week, your knees will thank you for it. Not sure how to do the movements? Check out the quick video above. Here’s what you’re doing:

Spanish squat (or a wall sit if you’re at home)

Split squats

Couch stretch

Tight hips can also lead to knee pain; if you're suffering from stiff, sore hips (particularly if you're a desk worker), then check out these five stretch recommendations to help loosen them up. If you're interested in other exercises that'll help keep your body healthy and functioning well, then check out these three other longevity exercises a fitness expert recommends that will help you remain active in years to come.